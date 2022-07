Dr. Hartfield , Holdenville’s Veterinarian and Local Author , read her newest book “Stewart the Goat” to guests of the Holdenville Library’s Summer Reading Program . Printed books will not be available till later in the year, so this was the first and only reading of the book this summer . Stewart the Goat then had the chance to meet all the young people that attended .Fun was had by all .

HOLDENVILLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO