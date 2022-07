The NCAA owned the rights to each individual athlete's name, image, and likeness prior to a Supreme Court ruling in late June of 2021 giving those rights back to them. When the NIL became common language surrounding college athletics, most thought that those athletes would be selling clothing with their name on it, appearing in cringey commercials for a local pizza shop (see below), and -- for the best of the best -- maybe getting a shoe deal with Nike.

