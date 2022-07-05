ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power restored at Truman VA hospital

By Matthew Sanders
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Power has been restored at Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital after a Tuesday morning outage.

A hospital spokesman said Tuesday morning that the hospital was running on emergency backup power and procedures had been postponed. The hospital said a few hours later that power had been restored.

Medical procedures for Tuesday have been rescheduled, but clinic appointments after noon will go on as scheduled except for podiatry, the hospital said.

It wasn't clear what caused the outage.

Outpatient services at Truman's eight clinics in Camdenton, Kirksville, Jefferson City, Marshfield, Mexico, St. James, Sedalia and Waynesville were not affected

