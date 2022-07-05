Robert ‘Robi’ Day

Dorothey Elinor Hixon Kidney, 93, of Waldoboro, was born Oct. 13, 1928 in Medford, Mass., at Lawrence Memorial Hospital to Herbert Morse Hixon and Elinor Louise Hixon. She lived in Medford through high school and graduated from Medford High School in the class of 1945. Dorothey worked at the Christian Science Monitor. Following graduation in June of 1945 she met her husband-to-be, Gerald R. Kidney, at the Monitor. They were married on Oct. 26, 1946. In 1946 they moved to 660 Chapel Road in Waldoboro.
Comments / 0