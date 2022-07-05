ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, ME

Robert ‘Robi’ Day

lcnme.com
 3 days ago

A celebration of life for Robert “Robi” Day, of Waldoboro, who passed...

lcnme.com

lcnme.com

Henry S. Joannes

Henry S. Joannes, 85, of Round Pond, passed away at Horizons in Brunswick, after a period of declining health, just four days short of his 86th birthday. Born in Fall River, Mass. on July 8, 1936, he was the son of Henri and Eva (Morin) Joannes. Henry grew up in...
ROUND POND, ME
lcnme.com

David J. Perry

David J. Perry, 37, of Jefferson and Phippsburg, passed away in the arms of his loved ones on July 2, 2022, after a long illness. He was born on Dec. 15, 1984, to Pamela J. Gilliam and Ira R. Perry. David attended Phippsburg schools and graduated from Morse High School...
PHIPPSBURG, ME
penbaypilot.com

Peter Jonathan Root, obituary

ROCKLAND — Peter Jonathan Root, 56, passed away peacefully at Penobscot Bay Medical Center, Sunday, July 3, 2022. Despite odds being against him from the day he was born, he lived a wonderful life for 56 years. He was one of a kind. He loved everyone and everyone loved...
ROCKLAND, ME
lcnme.com

Parades Return in Full Force for Independence Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Independence Day parades returned in full force this year in Round Pond, Wiscasset, and Whitefield, where people gathered to celebrate on a hot and sunny Monday, July 4. In Whitefield, the parade returned after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizer Sue McKeen estimated...
WISCASSET, ME
lcnme.com

Waldo Says Goodbye to Executive Director, Seeks New Leader

With the departure of Kate Fletcher, the Waldo Theatre is in need of a new executive director. Fletcher was hired as the executive director of the Waldo in September 2019, five months before the world closed due to COVID-19. She saw the Waldoboro landmark through a pandemic, a renovation, and a rebirth.
WALDOBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Diana Huntress Dowse

A memorial service for Diana Huntress Dowse, who went home to be with God on May 27, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 14 at the Congregational Church of Bristol. A reception will follow the service at The 1812 Farm in Bristol. Diana will be laid to rest with her parents in Weston, Mass.
BRISTOL, ME
lcnme.com

Dorothey Elinor Hixon Kidney

Dorothey Elinor Hixon Kidney, 93, of Waldoboro, was born Oct. 13, 1928 in Medford, Mass., at Lawrence Memorial Hospital to Herbert Morse Hixon and Elinor Louise Hixon. She lived in Medford through high school and graduated from Medford High School in the class of 1945. Dorothey worked at the Christian Science Monitor. Following graduation in June of 1945 she met her husband-to-be, Gerald R. Kidney, at the Monitor. They were married on Oct. 26, 1946. In 1946 they moved to 660 Chapel Road in Waldoboro.
WALDOBORO, ME
UPI News

Maine residents report seeing a monkey on the loose

July 7 (UPI) -- Residents of Portland, Maine, reported seeing an unusual animal on the loose in the city -- a monkey. Anna McMurchy said she spotted what she believes to be a monkey running across Congress Street and climbing a fence on the other side Monday afternoon. McMurchy posted...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Salty Brick Market opens in downtown Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new shop in Bangor is hoping to fill a need for folks visiting the area and living downtown. “It has brick walls in here and then the past two years have been really salty so we just named it Salty Brick,” said owner James Gallagher.
BANGOR, ME
WGME

It may be harder to relieve yourself at Maine festivals this summer

(BDN) -- Since he was hired to be the interim town manager in Blue Hill last month, Joe Hayes has been on the hunt for port-a-potties. He’s been desperately calling every portable toilet company in the region to rent four toilets for people at the town’s busy harborside park and local wharf. But just about every one of the almost dozen companies he’s contacted have told him the same thing: there are no port-a-potties available right now.
BLUE HILL, ME
lcnme.com

James ‘Jim’ Michael Acheson

James “Jim” Michael Acheson, age 84, of Portland, passed away unexpectedly at Maine Medical Center on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 with his wife of 50 years, Ann, and several other family members by his side. He was a longtime resident of Bangor, Maine until recently. Jim was born...
PORTLAND, ME
Q106.5

Ellsworth Home’s Master Bedroom is as Big as my 1st Apartment

A house for sale in Ellsworth is so spacious the master bedroom could be an apartment all by itself. Granted, my first solo apartment was small. I lived on Center Street in Bangor, just a few houses away from the back entrance to St. Joseph Hospital, in a sort of studio apartment. I had a living room that doubled as my bedroom and a tiny kitchen, as well as a modest bathroom. It was really all I needed in my early 20's and was located close to the downtown area, which I loved.
ELLSWORTH, ME
lcnme.com

Joan Brady Exhibit on Monhegan

The Island Inn on Monhegan is featuring “Joan Brady: Monhegan Still Life and Landscape” an exhibit of over 40 recent oil paintings until Monday, Oct. 10. Joan Brady is classically trained in the painting methods and materials of the Renaissance Great Masters. Her still life compositions are designed and executed using handmade oil paints, often incorporating 23 karat gold leaf, and result in detailed, luminous renderings of flowers and island artifacts.
MONHEGAN, ME
Q97.9

Maine BBQ Chef Looking For Her Stolen Smoker

According to WABI, chef Bethany Gregory is looking for the public's help in getting her custom made smoker back. Earlier this year, Gregory purchased the old Six Miles Falls Store on Broadway Street in Bangor. She plans to open the store up as the Maine Market and also has plans to operate a BBQ food truck that will be called The Scotch Bonnet (most likely named after the hot peppers).
BANGOR, ME
lcnme.com

Bagel making class

Book your ticket at https://www.mainetastingcenter.com/classes?fs=e&s=cl.
BATH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Hundreds gather to watch Bangor-Brewer Independence Day Parade

BREWER, Maine — To kick off the holiday, hundreds gathered on both sides of the Penobscot River to watch the Bangor-Brewer Independence Day Parade on Monday morning. Leading the annual event were local veterans and volunteers from the Maine Troop Greeters Museum of Bangor, followed by a bell ringing in memory of those who fought in World War II.
BREWER, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

62nd Boothbay Region Antiques Show July 9 … but with a twist

The 62nd Boothbay Region Antiques Show & Sale returns to the Boothbay Common this Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a significant change this year. This year’s show will have about 25 dealers from four different states displaying and selling fine antique furniture, country Americana, primitives, jewelry, silver, decorative arts, linens, Christmas antiques, books, and oriental rugs.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Q106.5

Bangor Had A Totally Over The Top Fireworks Show This Year

This year felt like any other pre-pandemic year. For real. There were so many things about this past weekend that made you feel like you could just close your eyes and pretend it was 2019 all over again. For instance, I was travelling inbound from Holden on Saturday, and got to see the intense traffic from folks trying to make it down to Bar Harbor. Traffic was literally backed up for miles.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Drugs are being smuggled into Maine jails, with deadly results

ALFRED, Maine — Three inmates have been found dead in Maine jails in the past month. William Tucker died of suspected suicide, and a 65-year-old man was found unresponsive at Cumberland County Jail. The most recent death was Nicole Turner, who state police say died of a suspected overdose...
YORK COUNTY, ME

