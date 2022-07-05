ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Twenty-one people shot in New York City in 14 separate incidents

By Nadine El-bawab and Aaron Katersky, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago

NEW YORK — Three people were killed and 21 were wounded in shootings in New York City. Authorities reported 14 separate shootings from Monday into Tuesday morning.

In one incident on Monday, three men were shot, two fatally, inside the Spring Creek Food Mart in Brooklyn just after 11:35 p.m. A 23-year-old man was shot in the neck and a 21-year-old was shot in the head, both of whom were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the New York Police Department.

The third man, 18, is in critical condition at Brookdale University Hospital. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene and police found three guns at the bodega, according to police.

John Edwards, 62, was fatally shot in the Bronx in a separate incident. He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. Edwards was transported to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The second victim, a 23-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the right leg, was also transported to Saint Barnabas Hospital and is in stable condition. A third victim, a 26-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the right arm, is listed in stable condition. There have been no arrests and an investigation is ongoing.

Edwards was not the target of the shooting, according to police.

There have been 213 homicides in the city so far this year, down 10.12% from 237 homicides last year, according to the NYPD.

The shootings come as a gunman opened fire at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing six people and seriously injuring 24 others. Another July 4 shooting in Wisconsin left one person dead and four injured.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Goodbye to cash tolls, and some notorious history, at bridge

FORT LEE, N.J. — (AP) — Attention drivers at the George Washington Bridge: Your cash is no good here. Starting Sunday, drivers looking to cross the Hudson River from New Jersey into New York will go through an electronic tolling system. Drivers without E-ZPass who would otherwise be...
FORT LEE, NJ
WOKV

Group behind first-ever U.S. Amazon union backs campaigns at 2 warehouses

NEW YORK — The labor group behind the first-ever U.S. union at Amazon has thrown its support behind organizing campaigns at two additional warehouses. Amazon Labor Union, the worker-led union behind the victory at an Amazon warehouse in New York City in April, reached agreements to provide organizing and financial assistance for workers trying to unionize warehouses in Albany, NY. and Campbellsville, KY., who will affiliate as formal chapters of the union, ALU President Chris Smalls told ABC News.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOKV

Mets retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 in Citi Field ceremony

NEW YORK — (AP) — About an hour before addressing the packed house at Citi Field, a concentrated Keith Hernandez stared in deep study at his index cards in a mostly empty interview room — his big brother sitting just a step away. Always prepared. Always a...
QUEENS, NY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy