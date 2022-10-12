ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Wipes With 32,000 Five-Star Ratings Are ‘Preferred By Labor & Delivery Nurses’ — & They’re 2 Cents For a Few More Hours

By Taylor Lane
 3 days ago
For parents everywhere, keeping an ample amount of baby wipes in stock in your nursery is no easy task. It seems like as soon as you restock, you reach for a wipe, and you’re out. Well, we have a solution for you. Thanks to Amazon, you will be able to keep wipes on hand and ready to go with this 720-count package of wipes that retails for under $20. And, they cost even less since they are a part of Amazon’s Early Access Sale .

The Amazon Elements Baby Wipes are a favorite for shoppers and have earned over 32,000 five-star ratings, and it’s no surprise why. The package includes nine packs of wipes that each have an 80 count. Each baby wipe is free from alcohol, bronopol, dyes, parabens, and phthalates, and they’re made with natural ingredients and purified water. The detail put into the wipes is what makes them gentle for even the most sensitive skin, and they won’t leave your baby’s skin irritated, red and raw. The wipes are unscented, and pediatrician tested.

Amazon Elements Baby Wipes — $14.69, originally $17.77


Unscented Baby Wipes

$14.79



Buy now

The baby wipes are so impressive that they are “preferred by labor and delivery nurses.” Other shoppers also can’t get enough of them either. Another said, “I’ve been using these for several months now. [I] previously used the water wipes by Pampers and, prior to that, the sensitive ones. I have also used the Huggies wipes. I prefer these to all of them for several reasons. First, they have the flip-top packet, which this, or a refillable tub is ideal. Next, they are quite moist and leave no sticky gritty cake film or residue behind. They seem to be primarily water. Lastly, the texture of the wipes is just right. It is soft and fairly thin but quite sturdy and does not rip, tear or fall apart. They hold up quite well and have enough texture on them that they were able to help clean fairly sticky diaper messes.”

A final five-star reviewer called them “wipes heaven,” before adding, “These wipes are from Amazon, no fancy vendor! They are super soft, scent-free, and are somewhat quilted. They do not disintegrate even if you wet them. I love the way they feel, and I also love the cost and value.
If you are using them on a baby or yourself, they are useful.”

Be sure to snag the wipes for your baby’s stash for just $14.69, and you can also opt for the subscribe and save choice that saves you five percent on the wipes.

