One dead, four seriously injured in Wisconsin July Fourth shooting

Police car Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

KENOSHA, Wis. — One person has died and four people have been seriously injured in a Fourth of July shooting at a residence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. at a home in the 6300 block of 25th Avenue when authorities responded to reports of a shooting at the house and encountered a “chaotic scene with obvious evidence of multiple gunshots being fired,” according to a statement released by the City of Kenosha Police Department.

“There were five victims from this shooting, all adults,” authorities continued. “One of the victims is deceased. The other four victims were transported to local hospitals with two being transferred to Milwaukee area hospitals due to serious injuries.”

As of now, the Kenosha Police Department say there is no known motive, no suspects in custody and that the investigation into the shooting is “open and active.”

Police are asking for cooperation with the public and are urging anyone with information to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at (262) 605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at (262) 656-7333.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.