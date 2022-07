Tech Thursdays in July at the Bayonne Public Library. The Bayonne Public Library announces July Tech Classes with Adult Services Librarian, Bill Fischer. Want to learn how to use Amazon, but never knew who to ask? Need to brush up on your iPhone skills? Want to learn how to set up and use streaming TV and movie services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or HBO Max? Need assistance figuring out Zoom? The Bayonne Public Library can help. Each Thursday in July, the library will be offering a Tech Thursday class with its Adult Services Librarian, Bill Fischer. The following classes will be offered in July: July 7 – Amazon; July 14 – iPhone; July 21 – Zoom; July 28 – Streaming TV & Movies.

