ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, OH

Pope prays for victims in US July 4 parade shooting

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago

ROME — (AP) — Pope Francis called Tuesday for a rejection of violence and respect for life as he mourned the dead from the “senseless shooting” during an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago.

In a telegram of condolence to Chicago’s archbishop, Francis said he was praying for the six people killed Monday and for “healing and consolation to the injured and bereaved.”

Quoting the Bible, he called for for everyone to "reject violence in all its forms and respect life in all its stages.”

The telegram to Cardinal Blase Cupich was signed by Francis’ secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

A shooter firing from a rooftop in Chicago’s Highland Park suburb sprayed the parade crowd with bullets, killing six people and injuring 30. Police detained a suspect but have not cited a motive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Jewish communities in San Antonio suspend gatherings due to FBI security alert

The Jewish Federation of San Antonio suspended gatherings on Saturday after being warned of “potential threat” by the FBI.The federation posted an update at 3.30pm on Saturday to say they had been told there was no “known imminent threat” and that services could safely resume. The initial threat, posted just before midday, said that security staff at synagogues and community centres had been placed on the “highest alert”.“In an abundance of caution, we are taking all appropriate steps to ensure the safety of the community,” the organisation said in a Facebook post. “After communicating with all local synagogues and organisations,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Rome, OH
Popculture

'FBI: Most Wanted' Star Exits Show

FBI: Most Wanted has lost another one of its main stars ahead of its fourth season. While the series already lost lead actor Julian McMahon during its third season, with Dylan McDermott taking his spot, Miguel Gomez has now decided to leave the team under different circumstances. Gomez played Special...
TV SERIES
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
87K+
Followers
113K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy