Twenty-one people shot in New York City in 14 separate incidents

By Nadine El-bawab and Aaron Katersky, ABC News
 4 days ago

NEW YORK — Three people were killed and 21 were wounded in shootings in New York City. Authorities reported 14 separate shootings from Monday into Tuesday morning.

In one incident on Monday, three men were shot, two fatally, inside the Spring Creek Food Mart in Brooklyn just after 11:35 p.m. A 23-year-old man was shot in the neck and a 21-year-old was shot in the head, both of whom were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the New York Police Department.

The third man, 18, is in critical condition at Brookdale University Hospital. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene and police found three guns at the bodega, according to police.

John Edwards, 62, was fatally shot in the Bronx in a separate incident. He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. Edwards was transported to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The second victim, a 23-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the right leg, was also transported to Saint Barnabas Hospital and is in stable condition. A third victim, a 26-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the right arm, is listed in stable condition. There have been no arrests and an investigation is ongoing.

Edwards was not the target of the shooting, according to police.

There have been 213 homicides in the city so far this year, down 10.12% from 237 homicides last year, according to the NYPD.

The shootings come as a gunman opened fire at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing six people and seriously injuring 24 others. Another July 4 shooting in Wisconsin left one person dead and four injured.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

