There's growing concern from PlayStation fans about God of War Ragnarok. The chief concern is that it's going to be delayed, however, there's also some concern that it won't live up to the huge expectations it has being the sequel to one of the best games of the previous console generation. Of course, the silence from PlayStation about the game only contributes to both of these concerns. That said, if a new report is to be believed, then the game is about to live up to the hype and then some.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO