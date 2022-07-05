ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Christene Louann Reger

By Master Control
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristene Louann Reger, 56, of Fairmont passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, July 02, 2022. She was born on November 10, 1965 in Terra Alta, West Virginia a daughter Carol Ringer Hall of Kingwood and the late Theodore Ringer. Christene was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Helen Amelia Michael

Helen Amelia Michael, 83, of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday, July 06, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center. She was born in Portland, Oregon on November 29, 1938. She retired from NIOSH with 20 years of service as a secretary. She enjoyed knitting but most enjoyed time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Robert Michael of Fairmont; one son Robert “Bob” Michael of Fairmont; one daughter Margaret Caye Michael of Charleston; grandchildren Travis Michael, Logan Michael, Roxanne Michel, Susie Michael, and Debin Michael; and great grandchildren Weston Michael, Blake Michael, and Cameron Michael. She was preceded in death by one son Gary Nixon Michael. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Saturday July 09, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Orville Wright officiating. Entombment will follow at Mt. Zion Mausoleum and Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be share for the family at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Billy Gail Crook

Billy Gail Crook, 83, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He was born in Gilmer County on August 4, 1938, a son of the late Frank Batten and Orpha (Paugh) Batten. In addition to his parents, Billy is preceded in death by three sisters: Ellen June Lewis, Juanita Maxine Mick, and Lillian Waldeck; and one stepson, James Bradford Thayer. On December 4, 1964, Billy married Sandra J. (Scarff) and together they shared the last 57 wonderful years of marriage. In addition to his wife, forever cherishing their memories of Billy are two daughters: Sonya Butcher and husband, Eddie, of Jane Lew, and Pamela Fisher and husband, Ed, of Fairmont; one son, Larry Crook and wife, Kristi, of Weston; two step-daughters whom he raised: Teresa Thayer of Canton, OH, and Carla Thayer of Clarksburg; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; one sister, Frankie (Batten) Kalafat and husband, John, of Morgantown; one brother-in-law, Clifford Mick of Weston; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Crook worked at Corhart Refractories after his military service and retired in 2000. His hobbies included reading, playing solitaire on his computer, and scratching lottery tickets. He also loved watching sports on TV. Billy’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Billy Gail Crook. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Antonio “Tony” Allessio

Antonio “Tony” Allessio passed away peacefully with his three daughters by his side on Sunday, July 3, 2022. He was born in Owings, WV on December 24, 1929, a Christmas Eve baby, the youngest son of John and Angelina (Betonte) Allessio. Tony lived his life always putting his...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Black Heritage Festival set to return to downtown Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Black Heritage Festival will return to downtown Clarksburg this September. The event is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s event was scrapped in September after plans were made to have a scaled down event at Jackson Square. The...
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Obituaries
Fairmont, WV
Obituaries
City
Terra Alta, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Fairmont, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Kingwood, WV
City
Bradley, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, July 7

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses the impact of inflation. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Banners fly to honor Veterans

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mayor’s Youth Council’s adopt a banner veteran campaign honors those who have served our country in the armed forces. There are around 90 banners hung through Clarksburg and Bridgeport. The banners will appear in two installments each 3 weeks. Mayor of Clarksburg James...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

$882K awarded to Tennerton Elementary for additions, renovations

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County Schools has awarded $882,625 to Tennerton Elementary School for additions and renovations. The school will replace its 42-year-old modular building with a new kindergarten classroom and a new universal pre-kindergarten classroom that will support educational innovations for young learners. The project also includes improvements...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Discontent with Civilian Review Board in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown residents shared concerns with council regarding the Police Civilian Review Board that is being established in the city. The second reading of an ordinance was passed revising the 2021 creation of a Civilian Police Review Board also recodifying it in the city’s code. Before...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Ford Funeral Home
WDTV

One person life-flighted in Mount Clare crash

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is being life-flighted to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Mount Clare. The crash, which happened on Buckhannon Pike, was called in to officials on Thursday just before 5:00 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the accident blocked...
MOUNT CLARE, WV
WDTV

Marion County man federally indicted on drug charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a Fairmont man was federally indicted on drug charges Wednesday. Jeremy Jenkins, 31, was indicted on two counts of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Jenkins is accused of having methamphetamine in April 2021 and having...
WDTV

Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify woman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the woman in the photo. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Lantz at 304-848-6116 or at alantz@bridgeportwv.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WDTV

Bruceton Mills man charged for throwing knife at officer’s patrol car

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man faces charges after officers said he threw a knife at a patrol car while walking down the road. An officer was patrolling North Preston Highway in Bruceton Mills when Wayne Rishel, 29, “took a pitcher’s stance” and threw an object that nearly hit the officer’s patrol car, according to a criminal complaint.
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
WDTV

Louis Bennett Public Library holding summer reading program

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Louis Bennett Public Library in Weston is currently in the middle of their summer reading program. The program helps kids keep up with their reading skills throughout the summer. The program is 6 weeks long. Each week consists of story time, arts and crafts and...
WESTON, WV
WDTV

All clear given following bomb threat at WVU campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (7/5/22 3:40 p.m.) WVU officials have given the all clear following a bomb threat Monday afternoon. WVU police conducted a sweep of the area and did not find a device. Affected downtown campus buildings will reopen tomorrow. “It’s early in the investigation, but we...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Mon Co. man federally indicted by grand jury on firearms, drug charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a Morgantown man was federally indicted on Wednesday by a grand jury on firearms and drug charges. Joshua P. Witt, 36, was indicted on two counts of “Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Domestic Violence Crime,” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” and one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute More than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Kayla Smith’s Friday Morning Forecast | July 8, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday! It’s been a foggy start to the day, but that fog is slowly burning off as the sun continues to rise. Clouds have also been present this morning; those are going to persist for the remainder of the morning, though we may see a few peeks of sun through them. Heading into the afternoon, scattered showers will start to cross our area from the west. They’ll start off light, and not everyone will see a pop-up shower this afternoon. Where there isn’t rain, clouds will continue. Overnight, heavier, steadier rain will push in, with the heavier rain anticipated to hit more of our northern counties as opposed to southern. During the overnight hours, we may have some mild thunderstorm activity embedded in this rain as well, but nothing will be severe. Thunderstorms taper off by daybreak but steady rain will continue for most of us through the morning. Rain will taper off from west to east over the course of the afternoon, and by about 7-8pm, most rain should be cleared out. Clouds will linger for a bit, but will decrease overnight into Sunday as high pressure from the north takes hold of our region. Calm, sunnier conditions will persist through Monday, and temperatures will slowly rise back to the low 90s after falling below average on Saturday. Our next storm system will come Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

NCWV Airport selects new carrier

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pending approval by the United States Department of Transportation, the North Central West Virginia Airport is expected to have a new daily service provider – as well as a new destination hub – by the final quarter of 2022, Director Rick Rock said. “We’re...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy