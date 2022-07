Samsung currently dominates the Wear OS market, all thanks to the excellent Galaxy Watch4 running Wear OS 3. With the watch's first anniversary fast approaching, many users are now looking forward to the launch of its successor—the Galaxy Watch5. Leaks have already revealed pretty much everything about the wearable, including the death of the handy rotating bezel and the addition of a new Pro model to the lineup. Despite all the rumors, a lack of Galaxy Watch5 renders meant we didn't know much about the upcoming smartwatch pair's design. Now, high-resolution GIFs of the watch have been shared online, revealing the design from all angles.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO