ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KION News Channel 5/46

All lanes back open after fatal crash on Highway 17

By Taryn Mitchell
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a65ak_0gVQqGp600

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) UPDATE JULY 5, 2022, at 10:21 a.m.-- Caltrans says all southbound and northbound lanes of Highway 17 near Vine Hill Road are open.

---

A fatal traffic crash has resulted in the lane closures of Vine Hill in Santa Cruz, according to CHP.

The crash happened around 7:09 a.m. when a driver in a 2003 grey Volvo left the roadway. They then crashed into a dirt embankment and then hit a tree.

The solo occupant of the vehicle was ejected from the car and died on the scene.

The southbound lanes of Highway 17 at Vine Hill are closed until at least this afternoon.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Man dies after car hits boulders in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man was killed when his vehicle crashed into two boulders on Tuesday in San Jose, the California Highway Patrol said. A Honda Accord was traveling southbound on State Route 35 (Skyline Boulevard) just south of Fox Run at approximately 9:40 a.m. when the car veered to the right and off the road. It traveled over the dirt shoulder and crashed into the rocks.
KION News Channel 5/46

Forward progress stopped on Morgan Hill 5-acre fire

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Firefighters are responding to a five-acre vegetation fire near Armsby Road and Sleepy Valley, according to Cal Fire. Cal Fire says that 20 structures were threatened and the fire is 10% contained, but forward progress has been stopped. Firefighters continue to strengthen containment lines. There are mandatory evacuations for Armsby Road The post Forward progress stopped on Morgan Hill 5-acre fire appeared first on KION546.
MORGAN HILL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Caltrans#Volvo
KION News Channel 5/46

RV Caught on Fire in Salinas

SALINAS, CALIF, (KION)- Salinas Fire told KION that an RV was engulfed in flames this morning. The fire occurred on Terrace Street and Carr Avenue. The habitant who lived in the RV suffered a minor injury but will survive. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. This is...
SALINAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Evacuation orders lifted for fire burning in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - Mandatory evacuations were temporarily put in place Friday for a fast-moving wildfire in Morgan Hill. The order was lifted as of 6:40 pm, according to Cal Fire SCU. According to Cal Fire SCU, the blaze broke out in the area of Armsby Road and Sleepy Valley...
MORGAN HILL, CA
CBS News

Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A motorcyclist died early Monday in a collision on Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. just west of the Lake Park Avenue overcrossing, where a Dodge pickup head east on the freeway approached a motorcycle that had stopped in the second lane from the left without its lights on, according to CHP Officer David Arias.
OAKLAND, CA
Nationwide Report

27-year-old man died after a car crashed into a tree in Santa Cruz County (Santa Cruz County, CA)

27-year-old man died after a car crashed into a tree in Santa Cruz County (Santa Cruz County, CA)Nationwide Report. A 27-year-old man, from San Jose, lost his life following a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Santa Cruz County. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place just after 7:00 a.m. on Highway 17 [...]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hayward Man Killed in Car Crash on Paseo Padre Parkway in Fremont

The Fremont Police Department has recently released details on a motor vehicle crash that killed a Hayward man on June 18, 2022. The car accident occurred at approximately 9:05 a.m. on Paseo Padre Parkway in the vicinity of Puttenham Way, according to a report by Fremont PD released approximately two weeks after the incident.
KRON4 News

PHOTOS: Car crashes into Cupertino Starbucks, injures 2

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a Starbucks in Cupertino on Thursday afternoon, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said. Police shared images of the car in the Starbucks, which you can see below. Both of the injured people were bystanders inside the Starbucks. The driver was not […]
CUPERTINO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police investigate fatal crash involving stolen motorcycle

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are investigating a fatal traffic collision that took place last month and involved a stolen motorcycle. An adult male on a motorcycle ran a red light at the intersection of Monterey Road and Branham Lane, authorities said. The northbound motorcycle then collided with a 2002 Mercury SUV with an adult male driver.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Felton Fire Protection District responds to a deck collapse

FELTON, Calif.(KION)- On Monday evening a deck collapsed causing four people to be injured in the area of Hillcrest Drive. Multiple agencies responded to the scene. When they arrived the victims were no longer trapped in the deck but were still injured. An air ambulance was requested due to the extent of the injuries but could not respond due to weather conditions.
FELTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose mobile home fire sparked by bathroom fan

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a mobile home near in San Jose near the Santa Clara County fairgrounds and was likely sparked by an overheated bathroom electrical fan, firefighters said. Fire crews were called to the scene on Umbarger Road at 4:40 a.m.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Fire near Camp Roberts is 150 acres and 60% contained

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) A vegetation Fire, in South Monterey County is growing near Highway 101. Cal Fire BEU reported the fire southeast of the Salinas River, at 150 acres as of Monday and 60% contained. Power has been restored to the Main Post cantonment areas. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The post Fire near Camp Roberts is 150 acres and 60% contained appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

9-year-old drowns in apartment complex pool

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A 9-year-old Mountain View boy died after drowning in an apartment complex pool on Wednesday afternoon. He was found unresponsive and was later taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Mountain View Police Department said. The police department received a call at about 4:00 p.m. about […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Morgan Hill Times

MHPD reports busy holiday weekend

Morgan Hill Police issued a number of citations for the illegal use of fireworks over the holiday weekend, but authorities think the increased presence of public safety volunteers and firefighters helped keep the damage minimal. MHPD officers issued at least four citations for illegal fireworks on July 4, according to...
MORGAN HILL, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy