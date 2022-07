Neil Cummings is the assistant vice president of digital marketing at Cornerstone University. In his role, he oversees marketing efforts for enrollment initiatives across CU. Cummings graduated from Grand Valley State University with his Bachelor of Arts in marketing and has served in various roles for Gordon Food Service, Meijer and Family Christian Stores. He also served at Our Daily Bread Ministries for over six years. Prior to joining Cornerstone, Cummings was the head of technology for FOAM-iT, a chemical equipment manufacturer.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO