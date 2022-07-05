PUBLIC HEARING

Nancy M. Haley, 72, died on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife for 53 years, of Stephen T. Haley. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Arthur and Doris (Potter) Gannon, she has been a Warwick resident for most of her life. Nancy loved quilting and sewing but being with her grandchildren was her greatest joy. Besides her husband, Nancy is survived by her two sons Stephen T. Haley, Jr. and wife, Christine and Mark D. Haley and wife, Sheila. She was the loving grandmother of Stephen, Ryan, Connor, Madison, Caden, Mackenzie and Zachary. She was also the sister of Kenneth Gannon, Deborah Salgado, Judith Long and the late Larry Gannon.

