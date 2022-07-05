ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleNotice is given pursuant to Rhode Island General Laws 45- 24-53 that a Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, 3275 Post Road, Warwick RI 02886 on July 18, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the proposed ordinance to amend the...

Invitation to Bid July 7, 2022

Invitation to Bid on Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Road, Warwick RI 02886 project for Warwick Center for the Arts (WCFA). WCFA is seeking bids for the project that consists of building a new double front door and providing automatic door openers on three doors of a historic building.
Probate Court Hearings

BROWN, Philip Warren, est. FERREIRA, Rune Arlo, est. Sale of Real Estate for property located at 242 Ives Road, Warwick, RI 02818 further designated as Assessor’s Plat 202 Lot 44; for hearing June 21, 2022. GEMMA, Donna A. alias Donna Ann Gemma, est. Sale of Real Estate for property...
NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or after July 15, 2022 the City of Warwick Office of Housing & Community Development will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Title [1] of the Housing and Community Development Act of [1974], to undertake the following: House of Hope CDC – George Galen Wheeler House Heating System Replacement/Upgrade, located at 57 Fair Street, Warwick, Rhode Island. The purpose of the project is to replace/upgrade the residential heating system in the 5-unit building. The estimated cost of the project is $20,000.00 ($20,000 CDBG/HUD funds).
Nancy M. Haley, 72, died on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife for 53 years, of Stephen T. Haley. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Arthur and Doris (Potter) Gannon, she has been a Warwick resident for most of her life. Nancy loved quilting and sewing but being with her grandchildren was her greatest joy. Besides her husband, Nancy is survived by her two sons Stephen T. Haley, Jr. and wife, Christine and Mark D. Haley and wife, Sheila. She was the loving grandmother of Stephen, Ryan, Connor, Madison, Caden, Mackenzie and Zachary. She was also the sister of Kenneth Gannon, Deborah Salgado, Judith Long and the late Larry Gannon.
