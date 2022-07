Santa Cruz's Wayne Shaffer doesn't strike you as any sort of modern political activist on the front lines of the post-Roe v. Wade battlefront. He is, however, a longtime community fixture in providing services for women in need of food, shelter and assistance in bringing their babies to term. Shaffer admits this can be a hard place to convince others to agree with his religious convictions and social conservatism, but that hasn't prevented him from trying to spread the gospel as he knows it.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO