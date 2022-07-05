Omaha inmate goes missing from corrections center

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A cold front dropping south through the Tri-Cities will shift winds to the north this evening, giving some relief from the stifling heat from today. Up to now most of the gustiest winds and thunderstorms have been confined to areas from Omaha to York, along with sustained storm activity in far southwest Nebraska where the most intense heat has been. Storms, lifting northeast out of Western Kansas could impact the Local 4 area along with storms moving from west to east off the High Plains accompanied by additional development this evening through midnight. Off and on thunderstorms will continue to be possible overnight with overcast skies lingering overhead early on Wednesday. There remains a threat for severe storms along and north of I-80 with damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rain a possibility.

YORK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO