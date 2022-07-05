ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha inmate goes missing from corrections center

By Jacob Comer
KSNB Local4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate in Omaha has gone missing. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 50-year-old John Strickland has gone missing from the Community Corrections...

www.ksnblocal4.com

KSNB Local4

Lincoln Police release photos of bank robbery suspect

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are still searching for a suspect who robbed the U.S. Bank branch just north of 27th and Superior in Lincoln on Wednesday. LPD responded to the call during the noon hour Wednesday. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6′0″-6′3″ tall, 35-40...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Omaha officer disciplined after use of force controversy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police officer will be disciplined after a use of force incident earlier this year sparked controversy. A video of 40-year-old Jennifer Carter being arrested by Omaha Police made the rounds online when it allegedly showed an officer stomping on her leg. According to Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Lincoln Police release name of suspect from fatal hit and run crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating the suspect responsible for a fatal hit and run crash that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Alexandor Eskra at 37th & O Streets Saturday evening. Police said the suspect, 28-year-old Gustavo Cardenas, left...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations slowly rising in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Doctors in Nebraska are seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 patients in hospitals with the relatively new BA.4 and BA.5 strains. They said the majority of them aren’t on ventilators or in the ICU, and that’s thanks to the vaccine. Doctors say just because...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Maroon 5 cancels tour, including August concert in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Maroon 5 announced its cancelling their North American tour, which includes their concert scheduled for Aug. 10 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. In a Facebook post, the band said, “unexpected issues and exponentially increased costs have impeded our ability to confidently present the first class show you deserve.”
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Trending cooler but active weather continues...

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A cold front dropping south through the Tri-Cities will shift winds to the north this evening, giving some relief from the stifling heat from today. Up to now most of the gustiest winds and thunderstorms have been confined to areas from Omaha to York, along with sustained storm activity in far southwest Nebraska where the most intense heat has been. Storms, lifting northeast out of Western Kansas could impact the Local 4 area along with storms moving from west to east off the High Plains accompanied by additional development this evening through midnight. Off and on thunderstorms will continue to be possible overnight with overcast skies lingering overhead early on Wednesday. There remains a threat for severe storms along and north of I-80 with damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rain a possibility.
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Men’s Basketball adds Director of Player Development

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced the hiring of Emmanuel Tommy as Director of Player Development for the Husker basketball program. In his role, Tommy will assist with the day-to-day operation of the Husker program and help develop programming for basketball student athletes. Tommy will also help with on-campus recruiting.
LINCOLN, NE

