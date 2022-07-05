ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RCPD responds to storage unit burglary; Wamego seeing uptick in RV burglaries

By Brandon Peoples
Cover picture for the article—- Wamego Police are warning the public of an increase in burglaries in the past few weeks. Several local burglaries of recreational vehicles stored in fenced-in areas were noted in June. In addition to damage...

WIBW

Man threatens Topeka woman with chainsaw after smashing into her home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in jail after he ran his truck into a North Topeka mobile home and threatened the residents with a chainsaw. Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, the Topeka Police Department says officers were called to 1819 NE Burgess Ct. with reports of a possible hostage situation.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Deputies attempt to identify truck in Topeka home invasion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. deputies are attempting to identify the driver of a truck or who it may belong to after a home invasion on Wednesday evening. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says patrol deputies and detectives have opened an investigation into a home invasion that happened early Wednesday evening, July 6.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Herington police searching for suspect in drive-by shooting

Police Chief Chad Langley has issued a statement saying officers were dispatched to a reported shooting on Tuesday at the intersection of South B Street and Day Street in Herington. The suspect, who has not yet been located, has been identified as Travis Richardson, Abilene, 26, approximately 5'9 and 140 to 150 pounds, with short dark hair with short facial hair.
HERINGTON, KS
KSNT News

Details of Topeka stabbing revealed in affidavit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An affidavit obtained by KSNT 27 News reveals the events that lead up to the stabbing of a grocery store employee in Topeka. According to Topeka Police, officers received a call about a stabbing at 2:35 p.m. on June 1 that happened at a Dillons Food Store located at 2010 SE 29th St in Topeka. The stabbing happened when, according to the affidavit, a loss prevention employee at Dillons Food Store attempted to stop shoplifting in progress.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report July 8

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ALVIN RAMON LOVE, 39, Manhattan, Violate Protection Order, condition of pre-trial orders; Bond $4,000. HENRY STEVEN GOOGASIAN, 28, Manhattan, Driving under the influence...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

After 14 rounds fired at victim, Abilene man turns himself in

HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Abilene man is behind bars after he turned himself in following a confrontation in which he shot at the victim with a semi-automatic pistol 14 times. The Herington Police Department says Travis Richardson, 26, of Abilene has been arrested after he turned himself in following...
HERINGTON, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man arrested after $700 in damage caused to woman’s iPhone

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested on Tuesday after it was reported he damaged a woman’s iPhone costing her about $700. Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, the Riley Co. Police Department says officers filed a report for criminal damage to property connected to a domestic-related incident.
MANHATTAN, KS
