Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo wore women’s clothing, fired over 70 rounds: cops

By Emily Crane
New York Post
 4 days ago

The shooter who allegedly opened fire on the Highland Park Fourth of July parade was dressed in women’s clothing to disguise himself and aid his escape, police said Tuesday.

Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, 21, is accused of killing 6 innocent parade-goers and injuring at least 30 others after he allegedly climbed onto the roof of a business in the wealthy Chicago suburb on Monday and fired off 70 rounds from a high-powered rifle.

He then ditched the legally purchased weapon on the roof so he could blend in with the crowd as he fled during the chaos, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli told a news briefing.

“Crimo was dressed in women’s clothing and investigators do believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity,” Covelli said. “He was seen on video camera in women’s clothing.”

He may have even donned a hairpiece to complete his disguise, authorities said.

“A wig is not out of the question,” Covelli said.

A ladder where suspected shooter Robert Crimo allegedly climbed and fired upon parade goers.
TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstoc
Police search Robert Crimo’s car near the scene of the shooting.
via REUTERS

The twisted cover was designed to make it appear “almost as if he was an innocent spectator himself,’’ Covelli said. “He wore that in an attempt to conceal himself.’’

Crimo, an amateur rapper, immediately went to his mother’s house nearby and used her car to flee the area, authorities said.

He remained on the loose for hours after the mass shooting but was nabbed by police Monday night when a bystanders spotted his vehicle and alerted 911.

Cops found another rifle in the suspect’s car and more firearms in his apartment in nearby Highwood after he was eventually taken into custody, authorities said.

Authorities including Highland Park Police, Lake County Major Crime Task Force, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office, hold a news conference following the arrest of suspected shooter Robert Crimo.
Reuters
Mayor Nancy Rotering speaks at the press conference in the aftermath of the parade shooting.
Reuters

Authorities said Crimo had purchased the weapons locally — and legally.

Charges were expected to be filed against Crimo in connection to the massacre on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

“We do believe Crimo pre-planned this attack for several weeks,” Covelli said, adding that investigators were still trying to determine a motive.

“Investigators … have been in discussions with him. I don’t have anything to say about motivation thus far because it hasn’t been provided.”

Robert Crimo, who allegedly dressed like a woman, fired 70 rounds into the parade.
Robert Crimo via REUTERS

“We have no indication to suggest at this point that it was racially motivated, motivated by religion,” Covelli added.

Additional reporting by Katie Donlevy

