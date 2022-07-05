ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bystander killed in the Bronx among 18 shooting victims overnight

By Lisa Rozner
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JBoDY_0gVQdvtY00

Innocent bystander shot, killed in the Bronx 02:39

NEW YORK - On July 4 alone, 21 people were shot in 14 different locations across New York City.

One of those shootings happened in the Tremont section of the Bronx. An innocent bystander, a 62-year-old veteran who once worked for the Parks Department, was killed. His friends say ironically, he dedicated his life to making the streets safer.

As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports, a memorial is growing for John Edwards, the unofficial "grandfather of the block," who police say was fatally shot on July 4 just after 10:30 p.m.

"Wrong place, wrong time, I guess, but how can you be at the wrong place at the wrong time when you're in front of your own house?" said Rachel Sanchez, a friend of the victim.

Friends say Edwards is a veteran and always sat in a blue chair on the sidewalk, doling out life advice and words of support.

Police say a 23-year-old man and 26-year-old man were targeted and injured in the shooting. Edwards was not targeted but was shot in the chest.

"At the end of the day, fireworks is going on and, you know, see him stumbling and I started and grabbed him and didn't want to let him go and tried to get help and it's too late," one neighbor said.

The Parks Department confirms he was a seasonal employee last working for them in 2018.

His loss is part of the increased number of shootings that happened over this July 4th weekend compared to 2021. There were 27 shooting incidents on the holiday weekend last year, compared to 38 this year. The number of shooting victims nearly doubled from 32 last year to 52 this year.

The mayor still said the city's plan to combat crime is working.

"Our plan, which we're constantly modifying, constantly shifting, is moving in a direction that we want it to move into. Is it moving as fast as I want? No, I want it faster," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Gun arrests are up 4 percent this year compared to last year, but that is not a direct correlation to the number of guns seized, as you can have several arrests on one gun.

But people who live on Edwards' block say it's not enough.

"Every action has a reaction. He taught me that, and I will never forget," Sanchez said.

"We try to come together and live civil in this neighborhood, and I hope we can continue doing that, but it's really tough right now," a neighbor said.

Overall, year to date, police statistics show homicides have slightly declined.

No arrests have been made in Edwards' death.

According to police, 18 people were shot overnight in 11 incidents . Three were killed.

Anyone with information about the gun violence is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 43

I
3d ago

An unfortunate daily occurrence in the American 🇺🇸 streets........... Unfortunately folks don’t get mad until a police officer is involved........ Apparently daily murders of regular people killing regular people is unremarkable...... Unfortunately..............👎🏾

Reply
13
stopthebullshit
3d ago

People haven’t you’ve had enough, it’s up to you to take the streets back from these criminals. All people do is talk , but it’s know time to take action

Reply(3)
10
Zoom
4d ago

Blaming guns for violence is like blaming forks for obesity.

Reply(2)
31
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s Last Words Revealed During Suspect’s Murder Trial

Click here to read the full article. A witness in the murder trial of Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, revealed the late rap star’s last words before his death while testifying on Monday (June 20). Shermi Villanueva, 47, who was also injured during the 2019 shooting that took Hussle’s life, says the entrepreneur and philanthropist acknowledged that Holder had shot him before collapsing to the ground. “’He shot me. He shot me,’” Villanueva said of Hussle’s final declaration prior to his passing. “I heard it, and then I saw Nipsey fall. When I looked and see Nipsey, I started to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Edwards
1010WINS

3 found fatally shot or stabbed in vehicles across NYC over 45-minute span

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Three men were found dead—either shot or stabbed—in vehicles across New York City over the span of 45 minutes Wednesday night. The deaths followed a bloody Fourth of July weekend in the city that left a half-dozen people dead and dozens more wounded. From July 1 to July 4, 51 people were wounded, six of them mortally, in 36 shootings across the city, according to the NYPD. That’s compared to 27 shootings in which 32 people were wounded, seven mortally, during the same four-day period in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Georgia family says road rage shooting was racially motivated

The family of a man shot multiple times at an intersection in Acworth, Georgia believe that the shooting was racially motivated. Jason Daxon, a 25-year-old Grammy nominated songwriter and Georgia resident was driving in his car on June 30 when, according to Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies, a man named Wade McEwan pulled up next to Mr Daxon’s car and fired at least 14 shots through his driver’s side window.
ACWORTH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Gun Violence#The Bronx#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#The Parks Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
23K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy