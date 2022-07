Huntsville hit 100° Tuesday, tying the record high set in 2012. This was also the first triple digits in Huntsville since October 3, 2019. What's more impressive and dangerous is that the peak heat index in Huntsville was 108 with the same value also in Decatur and Muscle Shoals. This is why North Alabama remains in a heat advisory through 7 PM Friday. Heat index values above 105 for several hours each afternoon is expected through Friday if not Saturday.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO