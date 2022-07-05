ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bob Dylan Newly Recorded Version of “Blowin’ in the Wind” to Be Auctioned Off

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago

A new recording of Bob Dylan’s 1963 classic “Blowin’ In the Wind,” produced by T Bone Burnett could sell for more than one million dollars at auction. The new recording features Dylan singing the song nearly 60 years since its original release, along with Burnett on guitar, and is only available on a sole disc.

Produced as an “Ionic Original,” the disc was made by Burnett’s company, Neofidelity, which produced the one-of-a-kind record using a process Burnett patented to deliver a higher quality audio format. The”ionic” format also features a unique coating making it impervious to the normal wear and tear of analog records.

In the immediate future, very few will hear the track until Christie’s auctions off the recording on July 7, which it estimates will sell for $725 thousand to $1.21 million. The disc will be sold as a physical object, giving the purchaser the rights to distribute it.

“From my point of view, we were doing this for history,” said Burnett, who was a part of Dylan’s band in the 1970s. “I feel that heartbreak as a player and a producer, but I want to develop music as a fine art.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UIjV3_0gVQaQpm00

Sony Music and Universal Music Group ultimately have the rights to the recording and composition, respectively, so they can only be distributed with their permission. “I expect this to end up somewhere where the public will have access to it,” added Burnett.

Rebelling, in a sense, to the current business of music around licensing and streaming, and the difficulty in regulating copies, which Burnett says has devalued the art of music, Neofidelity will provide an alternative format for those who see music as art by providing the highest quality audio and within scarce quantity.

“We’ve all been conditioned to accept the terms of, and react to things from the frame of, mass production,” said Burnett. “This is not that. I want to break free of the parameters of musicians since the age of mechanical reproduction, where the government and broadcasters and tech companies tell us what music is worth.”

Burnett hopes to work with other artists moving ahead and revealed that he already recorded several more songs with Dylan for release in a similar format.

“I was responding to the idea that music should be free,” said Burnett. “Dylan sells paintings for a million. Why should his recordings be worth any less?

Main Photo by Jason Myers/Sacks and Co; Bob Dylan (Photo: PL Gould)

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Song Lyrics of “Against The Wind” by Bob Seger

It seems like yesterday, Bob Seger sings on “Against The Wind,” but it was long ago. Seger’s 1980 song—from the album of the same name—is one of his most popular tunes, and for good reason too. It’s an unoffensive, almost hypnotic mid-tempo ballad with a lyricism that inspired the next generation of singer/songwriters. (Brooks & Dunn, Garth Brooks, and The Highwaymen all did their own cover of the song.) But what is Seger talking about in “Against The Wind”? What happened long ago and why is he running against the wind?
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The 6 Most Unforgettable Country Duets from the ’90s

While today’s country may be progressively different from the ’90s, it was stars like Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill who made ’90s country so unforgettable. Consequently, while the history of country is truly interesting, a large portion of that has to do with song collaborations. So, keep reading as we take a look at some of the most memorable country duets from the decade.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Five Songs You Didn’t Know Keb’ Mo’ Covered

Throughout the history of music, there are many important figures. But when it comes to American music, perhaps the most important figure is the author of a blues song. From Robert Johnson to the electrified Chuck Berry, it’s blues players and songwriters that have changed what Western music is and can be.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning of the Weirdest Beatles Song, “I Am The Walrus”

While we will be the first to raise our hands as Beatles fans, we can’t deny that their song “I Am The Walrus” is just weird. Released in 1967, “I Am The Walrus” runs at just over four and a half minutes of pure psychedelic rock/pop and nonsensical lyrics. Don’t get us wrong, though, it’s certainly entertaining to sing along with the goo goo a’joobs and the opening line I am he as you are he as you are me and we are all together.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Sony Music#Universal Music Group#Art
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Band Name: Heart

Recently, on June 19, legendary guitar player Nancy Wilson tweeted about her and her sister, Ann, saying she missed being together. Famously, the duo were the core members of the epic Pacific Northwest-born rock band Heart. And almost as famously, the two sisters sadly had a falling out. Though, these days, the two seem to be doing well, enjoying music and preparing to, eventually, reunite on stage.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

10 Unforgettable Ringo Starr Moments

Playing the drums with much more “feel” than technical prowess, Ringo Starr paved a way for a new kind of drummer, creating a sound that continues to inspire even today. Taking over percussion duties from Pete Best, once Starr joined the Beatles the group was firmly set on their path to becoming one of the most iconic groups ever.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

10 Unforgettable Moments From Dolly Parton’s Career

From the soft, lilting notes of “I Will Always Love You” to the rolling pop of “Rainbowland” Dolly Parton has delighted audiences for countless generations and kept her name in the zeitgeist of popular culture for over six decades. Her singular voice and iconic look have bolstered her to the top of the country genre for fans and abstainers alike.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Buddy Guy to Future Generations: “Please, Don’t Let the Blues Die”

Still touring, making music, and even running his own radio station at the age of 85, Buddy Guy remains passionate about the blues and passing it on to future generations. The eight-time Grammy Award-winning musician formulated his own Chicago blues after coming up with the Mississippi greats like mentors Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, and B.B. King. It was Guitar Slim who Guy said taught him about showmanship.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
American Songwriter

Metallica Reacts to “Master of Puppets” Resurgence with ‘Stranger Things’: “We Were Totally Blown Away”

Following the renewed interest and chart success of their 1986 single “Master of Puppets,” which was featured in a scene on season four of the Netflix series Stranger Things when the character Eddie Munson shreds through the metal classic in the Upside Down world, Metallica issued a statement on the surprising re-emergence of their ’80s classic.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy