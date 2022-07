After the British Grand Prix seemed to indicate that both Ferrari and Mercedes had the pace to keep up with Red Bull's Max Verstappen again, Verstappen pulled away in today's sprint race in Austria. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc eventually started catching him again before the sprint ended, but it's a worrying sign for the rest of the grid as Verstappen already holds a substantial lead in his hunt for a second straight, and second total, championship. Thanks to the results of that sprint, Verstappen and Leclerc will share the front row again tomorrow.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO