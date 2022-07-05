ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

Platteville considering fire department upgrades; $50,000

By Tom Drake
AM 1490 WDBQ
AM 1490 WDBQ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Platteville fire department upgrades topped talks at a recent city council meeting. City staff recommended approving a $50,000 bid for new mobile radios for the Fire Department which...

wdbqam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Multiple Dodgeville agencies respond to structure fire

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodgeville Fire Department, EMS and Police responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon in the City of Dodgeville, Iowa County officials said. Iowa Co. communications received a call reporting the fire around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, and multiple agencies were sent to the scene to address the fire.
DODGEVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin’s only free ferry reopens after brief closure

(WFRV) – After briefly suspending its services earlier this week, the Merrimac Ferry is back in operation, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT officials announced Saturday that the ferry, which crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties is back up and running after it shut down on Tuesday for mechanical repairs.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Public defender appointed Iowa Co. DA

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An attorney who currently defends people charged with criminal acts will now be tasked with getting suspects convicted. On Friday, Zachary Leigh was tapped by the governor’s office to take over as Iowa Co. District Attorney. For Leigh, the new role is a bit of...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Platteville, WI
Government
City
Platteville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Regional Airport to Receive $1.3 Million for Upgrades

In a news release from Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, The U.S. Department of Transportation announced five airports in Iowa will receive $27 million in overall grant funding under the fiscal year 2022 Airport Terminal Program, which was created by the bipartisan infrastructure law; which Grassley supported the passage of this critical infrastructure funding – funding that is now directly benefiting and improving communities across Iowa. This latest announcement will benefit Iowans in the Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Des Moines, and Washington areas by funding airport improvement. The bipartisan infrastructure law contains $5 billion to provide regional airports with grant opportunities. In Iowa, five projects received funding under the infrastructure law:
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Discover Peosta: One of Iowa’s Fastest-Growing Cities [Audio]

One of the fastest-growing cities in Iowa keeps on track with millions in new investments and housing developments. According to the 2020 Census, Peosta, Iowa, saw its population explode 193%, from 651 residents to 1,908 today, and the growth appears to be on course to continue with additional housing construction and business development.
PEOSTA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Infrastructure#The Fire Department#The Police Department#Southwest Health Ems
nbc15.com

Ill. man back in a Wis. jail after high-speed chase

BRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than a week after he was released from Rock Co. jail on bond, an Illinois man was back behind bars after allegedly engaging law enforcement in a chase that began in eastern Green Co. and headed into Rock Co, reaching triple-digit speeds in the process.
BRODHEAD, WI
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Police Seeking Citizens Help

Want to play detective? Dubuque Police are asking for your help. Here's the official release from the police department. Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a Theft at Theisen’s 2900 Dodge Street, Dubuque. The incident occurred on 6/22/2022 at approximately 7:39 p.m. If you have information, please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
DUBUQUE, IA
nbc15.com

16-year-old dies in Grant Co. rollover wreck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Platteville teen died early Thursday morning when the car she was riding in went off the road in Paris Township and struck a tree, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its report, the 16-year-old, identified as Chastity Hubbard, was riding in a...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Missing Illinois man seen in Wisconsin located

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Missing Endangered Person Alert has been canceled for a missing Illinois man who had been seen in Wisconsin. Authorities said the 84-year-old man had been located around 8:15 p.m. Thursday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice stated that the man left his home between noon and...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
KCRG.com

Dubuque police seeking public help in identifying suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a crime back in June. Officials say that the individual shown in the two pictures allegedly committed a theft at Theisen’s at 2900 Dodge Street back on June 22nd at approximately 7:39 pm. Anyone...
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Drug Dealer Will Go To Prison For Over 5 Years

A drug dealer from Dubuque has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison. 37 year old Kevin Kautman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to five years and six months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He must serve five years of supervised release after his prison term. A release says that law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on Kautman’s Elm Street residence in December 2020 and found a pistol, a stolen shotgun, ammunition, more than 15 grams of methamphetamine, counterfeit money, digital scales, marijuana and other narcotic-related items in his bedroom.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Shullsburg Parade Marches On Despite Pouring Rain [VIDEO]

After a few festive days with friends visiting the Tri-States, I was momentarily tempted to skip the remainder of the July 4th celebrations. However, the parade down historic Water Street in Shullsburg had an alluring pull. I've been overdue for a good old-fashioned smalltown Independence Day parade. Indeed, the charming southwestern Wisconsin town was prime to deliver a wholesome dose of Americana patriotism & hometown pride.
SHULLSBURG, WI
AM 1490 WDBQ

4th of July Weekend Deadly for Dubuque Area Motorists/Motorcyclists(UPDATE WITH NAME)

Dubuque Police continue to investigate a motorcycle accident that took the life of a 20-year-old male. The accident involving a single motorcycle took place. just before 4 pm Sunday afternoon on Carter Road just south of West 32nd Street. Daniel Hammel, 20 of Dubuque, the driver of the motorcycle was transported by Dubuque Fire to UnityPoint Finley Hospital, where he died.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, IA
843
Followers
1K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdbqam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy