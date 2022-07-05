Platteville considering fire department upgrades; $50,000

A drug dealer from Dubuque has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison. 37 year old Kevin Kautman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to five years and six months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He must serve five years of supervised release after his prison term. A release says that law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on Kautman’s Elm Street residence in December 2020 and found a pistol, a stolen shotgun, ammunition, more than 15 grams of methamphetamine, counterfeit money, digital scales, marijuana and other narcotic-related items in his bedroom.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO