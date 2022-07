Texas Women’s Foundation has elected three new members of its board of directors who will serve three-year terms from 2022-2025: Connie Kleinert Babikian (owner and president of The Pillow Bar), Jana Etheridge (senior vice president chief of staff and customer office financial services for Capital One), and Cris Zertuche Wong (managing director for Goldman Sachs).

TEXAS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO