A second suspect in a 2010 homicide at a Sunnyside restaurant has been sentenced to time served as part of a plea agreement. Raul Medina-Herrera, 43, entered an Alford plea to rendering criminal assistance during a hearing Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court. In return for his plea, which allows Medina-Herrera to maintain he is innocent while conceding that prosecutors could have won a conviction against him, charges of aggravated first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault were also dismissed.

SUNNYSIDE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO