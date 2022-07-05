Corn Salsa

For those who drink coffee on the regular, it's hard to miss the glow up it's had over the years. What started as black coffee and maybe some milk and sugar has turned into an industry built to caffeinate everyone from the most exhausted morning commuters to those who need a midday pick-me-up. Coffee-focused companies have become known for their innovative flavors, emanating from a mix of new milks, fun-flavored syrups, and new bean blends. Starbucks' new arrivals include a Chocolate Cream Cold Brew, for example, and even a non-dairy almond milk latte for the holidays. Dunkin' has followed in the innovation department, releasing drinks such as coffee with butter pecan flavoring and a Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew.
Comments / 3