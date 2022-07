For many tennis players, a one-year drought of not winning a Grand Slam title isn't that long. But most tennis players aren't Novak Djokovic. From 2011-21, Djokovic won 19 major tournaments. He also won each of the first three Grand Slam events in 2021. But since winning Wimbledon last year, Djokovic hasn't captured a major title. He lost in the final of the 2021 U.S. Open, missed the 2022 Australian Open because of his COVID-19 vaccination status and lost in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open.

TENNIS ・ 6 HOURS AGO