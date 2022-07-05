Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 7/5/22

Summer is in full effect here and a new study shows how sweaty Tampa Bay really is!. MyDatingAdviser.com decided to dig deep into the perspiration levels of our nation. What they found out is that all hot places are not created equal. How sweaty a city really is depends more on humidity and population density than the temperature displayed on a thermometer.
Nothing beats getting away from the Florida heat than a cool swimming pool. No pool, no problem! You can rent a private pool in Tampa Bay!. A company called Swimply lets you rent a pool by the hour. It’s as simple as entering your location. A quick search of Tampa Bay brought up plenty of pools starting as low as $20 an hour. One rent-able pool in Seminole Heights comes with a putting green! Some pools have premium amenities like BBQ grills, hot tubs, even bartender service that up the hourly rental cost. This pool in Clearwater caught our eye!
Want to treat the whole family without breaking the bank? Taking the whole family out to dinner is a process that can get expensive quickly. It can be a battle to find a restaurant that is enticing to you and your kid, and families with picky eaters know how frustrating it can be to spend money on a meal that barely gets touched. Thankfully Tampa Bay has a variety of cuisine to dine at and many places offer deals and discounts for your kids! Whether your a local, new to the area, or just visiting for while, be sure to take advantage of free meals for your little one.
How Much Money Do You Need To Make To Be Happy In Tampa Bay? Here is a break down of Minimum Salaries needed for happiness in Florida, and state by state. We know money can not buy happiness, right? Well, a millionaire relative of mine once said “it can help solve many, many problems.”
Naples was ranked the safest place to live and Fort Myers checked in at No. 3 on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the Safest Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023. The list was based on the metro areas’ murder and property crime rates per 100,000 people, determined by FBI crime reports. Port St. Lucie was No. 2 while Portland, Maine was No. 4 and Lakeland was No. 5. According to data from Coldwell Banker, Florida was the top-searched state by those looking to relocate and Naples joined Sarasota, Miami and Tampa as top-searched destinations.
Dean Sims II was headed into a doctor’s appointment at Tampa General Hospital in late June with his dad, Dean Sims Sr., when the elder Sims started chatting up the parking lot attendants. “I had to pull him off them,” says the younger Sims, so they could be on...
While the political rivalry between California and Florida is heating up, the Sunshine State appears to be winning the battle with some companies that have chosen to move to the East Coast. “We couldn’t hire anyone — the cost of living was too high, you couldn’t bring in new talent,”...
There are tons of great things going on around the Tampa Bay area this week to take advantage of! We also know it’s HOT out and what better way to cool off than to splash around at a water park? We’ve got you covered with The BEST Water Parks in Tampa Bay: Keep cool and […]
An indoor remote-controlled racing park is coming to Cape Coral thanks to the Southwest Florida hobby shop Caloosa Trains and Hobbies. The owner of Caloosa Trains and Hobbies said the new RC park is something racers asked for. In just a month, RC cars will be zipping around the indoor...
Bobak at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5 via Wikimedia Commons. Walt Disney World changed tourism in Florida in the 1970s. Before that time, many attractions were built along roadsides to attract those traveling in the sunshine state. These attractions are obviously older today, but they're still running, and they're arguably good representations of "old Florida," which some visitors and locals enjoy. They're also often less expensive than newer attractions. Below is a sampling of these attractions that still exist throughout Florida.
It’s amazing what you’ll find at the bottom of a river! These Florida deputies found some family treasure while doing some dive training. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office dive team does monthly training to keep their SCUBA skills sharp. The deputies recently received a strange request. An elderly man lost something very valuable in the 6 Mile Creek. His the band on his Rolex watch broke and fell into the creek! The watch was estimated to be worth $16,000. So the man asked if the dive team could search for it.
A fresh choice recently joined the bevy of Mexican restaurants in Bonita Springs. Malinche Mexican Cuisine opened at the end of June in The Center of Bonita Springs, anchored by Publix supermarket and Old Time Pottery on the northwest corner of Bonita Beach Road and U.S. 41. Brothers and co-owners Antonio and Jorge Salazar launched their casual restaurant in space along Bonita Beach Road that Metro Diner vacated two years ago.
Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. The list also includes places that were not ordered shut, but did have issues other places have been shut for. A spokesperson for the DBPR...
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new study claims to know how much money you need to make in order to be happy living in Florida. According to a survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com, you need a minimum annual salary of $105,315 to be happy in Florida. "The Sunshine State is...
Mother – Karen (née Rogers) Kids/Children Name: Mason Desantis and Madison Desantis. When it comes to serving in politics, some people think about the power and everything that comes with it. At the same time, when we look at the life of a politician, we only focus on their fame and the love and support they receive from those who elect them into power. However, none of us take time to look at the different sacrifices they have to pay to keep their legacy.
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Have you ever wondered what you should do with that collection of used plastic grocery bags? One Naples resident created quite a piece of art, a dress made entirely from plastic bags. Nearly 900 of them were collected over six months to make the eye-popping...
The Hoffmann Family of Companies, a Naples-based organization of more than 85 companies in Florida, the United States and internationally, has acquired Florida Media Group, LLC, publishers of nine newspapers with a circulation of more than 220,000 weekly readers, the company announced last week. Those newspapers include Bonita Springs Florida...
A family has reunited with their dog eight years after he disappeared from their backyard. Harley was found extremely malnourished over the weekend in San Carlos Park. Harley’s family moved to Missouri and never got another dog. They gave up on thinking they’d ever see Harley again. But...
FORT MYERS, Fla. — As construction crews start the very first steps in building the First Street Apartments project in downtown Fort Myers, the city's mayor is calling for more information on whether the land underneath the project site contains artifacts or even Native American burial grounds. Zimmer Development...
In the latest Gulfshore Business update, we learn where the latest tourism dollars are going. Southwest Florida International Airport eclipsed 1M passengers in January, February, March, and April. While the 1.5M passengers in March broke a record for monthly passengers. In Collier County, the average daily room rate at a...
