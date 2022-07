METAIRIE — From the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission:. Each year, we take an opportunity to look back at JEDCO’s impact on the Jefferson Parish economy. We typically release the previous year’s Annual Report about halfway through our current year, which gives us the ability to celebrate the dynamic efforts, wins, and successes of the JEDCO team and to highlight how last year’s work drives this year’s continued triumphs. I take great pride in sharing the 2021 Annual Report with all of you.

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO