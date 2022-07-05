ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, IA

Carroll Philanthropist, Luanne Kustra, Selected To Receive The 2022 Adult Citizen Of Character Award

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePictured: Kustra loading her vehicle after one of the many successful drives she organizes in Carroll. A well-known Carroll philanthropist, Luanne Kustra, has been selected to receive the 2022 Iowa Adult Citizen of Character Award from the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University. Kustra’s dedication to helping others...

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

Related
1380kcim.com

DMACC Carroll Campus Is Hosting An Event Next Week To Help Individuals Sign Up For Fall Classes

Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Carroll Campus is hosting an event to help individuals sign up for classes this fall. The event is called Rock Enroll and takes place Thursday, July 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Carroll campus. DMACC staff will be available to provide one-on-one support to help students apply to DMACC, register for classes, and answer any questions. Participants who attend the event will have their names entered to win a pair of Beats Headphones and gas cards. Individuals can follow the link included with this story on our website to learn more information.
CARROLL, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Hundreds of Iowa nursing home complaints go uninvestigated for months

Connie Roundy (inset photos) was a resident of Rose Vista Home in Woodbine in January 2020, when her granddaughter complained to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals about issues at the home. The complaint wasn't investigated until March 2021, six months after Roundy had died. (Documents from Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals; photos courtesy of Kimberly Jacob)
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

DMACC Carroll Campus Invites Prospective Students To Final ‘Rock Enroll’ Before Fall Classes Start

Fall classes at Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) are scheduled to begin a little more than a month from now, and instructors from the Carroll campus are inviting prospective students to join them next week to learn more about how to get started furthering their education. Maggie Steinkamp, an academic advisor at DMACC’s Carroll Campus, says they’ve hosted two other “Rock Enroll” events this summer, one in May and another in June, that showcase the variety of different opportunities offered locally.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Local School Band Directors Request Instrument Donations As Interest In Band Grows

Band directors from local school districts are putting out a call to area musicians who are interested in passing on their instruments to the next generation. Coon Rapids-Bayard Music Director Rebecca Fiscus says interest in band at all grade levels has been climbing recently, but many schools are running short on instruments for students to play.
COON RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carroll, IA
Society
City
Carroll, IA
Local
Iowa Society
City
Altoona, IA
1380kcim.com

Flags Ordered To Half-Staff Saturday For Burial Of Lake City WWII Veteran Solider

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to half-staff tomorrow (Saturday) from sunrise to sunset for the funeral of a Lake City World War II soldier. U.S. Army Pfc. Merl Wayne Holm was killed in action at the age of 22 in Papua New Guinea on Thanksgiving Day in 1942 while defending an Allied communications center in the region. His remains were buried in the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines and finally identified earlier this year by the Department of Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency. Holm had been awarded the Bronze Star, the Silver Star, and the Purple Heart for his service and will be buried with full military honors at the Lake City Cemetery. Holm’s funeral begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Woodlawn Christian Church. Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individual businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff as a sign of respect.
LAKE CITY, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll City Council To Consider Housing Incentives At July 11 Council Meeting

Carroll City officials are anticipating a brief meeting on Monday with only a few items of business on their agenda. The city council will convene at the regular time of 5:15 p.m. on June 11 at Carroll City Hall, beginning with the public recognition for Carroll Fire Chief Greg Schreck as he prepares to retire following a 40-year career with the Carroll Fire Department. The council will also approve Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 funding agreements with three local non-profits: Animal Rescue of Carroll, Region XII Council of Governments Housing Inc., and the Highway 30 Coalition. City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver explains the need for these resolutions.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll County Supervisors To Review Tax-Exempt Bonds, Sheriff’s Quarterly Report At Monday’s Meeting

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors convenes Monday after a two-week hiatus caused by the Fourth of July holiday. Proceedings begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 11 in the Carroll County Courthouse. County Sheriff Ken Pingrey opens the agenda with a quarterly report to the supervisors. The board will then open a discussion on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) down payment assistance program, payables, and plats before reviewing a proposed 28E agreement with the Rolling Hills Mental Health Services Region. Supervisors will also set a public hearing date required to move forward with a request from St. Anthony Regional Hospital to use the county’s name to issue tax-exempt bonds for upcoming capital projects. The board closes the meeting with manure management annual updates, committee reports, and a discussion with SEH on planning for the upcoming HVAC upgrade and remodel at the courthouse. The Monday, July 11 meeting is also live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and details on how to attend remotely are included below.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Minburn Bike Trail restaurant may be forced to close

MINBURN, Iowa — A popular restaurant on the bike trail in Minburn may have to shut its doors. The Nineteen14 restaurant is in a lease dispute with the city. The city wants to sell the historic depot building and that's setting up a city vs restaurant battle. “It would...
MINBURN, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Alcohol#Charity#Drake University#New Opportunities#Iowans
Sioux City Journal

Denison lawyer chosen to serve as Crawford County magistrate

DENISON, Iowa -- A Denison lawyer has been appointed to serve as a magistrate in Crawford County. The Crawford County Magistrate Nominating Commission on Friday appointed Brad Bonner to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of William Ranniger. Magistrates serve part time and have jurisdiction over simple misdemeanors, including...
DENISON, IA
1380kcim.com

Mid-America Publishing CEO Says Graphic-Advocate Sale Will Not Proceed

Plans for a new company to take over the publication of the Lake City Graphic-Advocate will not move forward according to its current owners. According to Matt Grohe, CEO of the paper’s parent company, Mid-America Publishing, talks and efforts to sell the Graphic-Advocate to the Dayton Leader and Nelson Media have fallen through as of July 7. Ownership, rights, trademarks, or copyrights held by the Graphic-Advocate were not transferred. Mid-America Publishing will maintain postal reports for the newspaper until they can reach a purchase agreement with a potential buyer. Grohe notes cease-and-desist letters were served to other parties claiming ownership on Thursday. The letters request the end to suggestions of affiliation with the Graphic-Advocate and use of its name and trademarks. Mid-America Publishing will continue operating the newspaper’s Facebook, Twitter, and website, where updated contact information for the Graphic-Advocate can be found.
LAKE CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Charities
kscj.com

HOUSE EXPLOSION IN BATTLE CREEK, IOWA

AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING AN EXPLOSION AND FIRE THAT OCCURRED WEDNESDAY MORNING ON CARRIAGE AVENUE JUST NORTH OF BATTLE CREEK, IOWA. EMERGENCY UNITS FROM SEVERAL NORTHWEST IOWA COMMUNITIES WERE SENT TO THE IDA COUNTY AREA SHORTLY BEFORE 9:30 A.M. THREE PEOPLE WERE REPORTED TO BE INJURED IN THE BLAST AND FIRE.
BATTLE CREEK, IA
1380kcim.com

Imelda Kerkhoff of Manning

Mass of Christian Burial for 91-year-old, Imelda Kerkhoff of Manning will be held at 10:30 am on Monday at the Sacred Heart Church in Manning with Burial to be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Manning. Friends may call from 5 to 7 pm on Sunday at the Sacred Heart Church in Manning where there will be a Rosary at 4:30 pm by the Catholic Daughters of America. The Ohde Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Imelda is survived by her children: Marty (Debra) Kerkhoff of Manning, Keith Kerkhoff of Manilla, Mary Bertelsen of Polk City, Ron (Kim) Kerkhoff of Algona, Dan (Cheryl) Kerkhoff of Manning, Scott (Teri) Kerkhoff of Coralville; 14 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lorena Grossman of Carroll; brother-in-laws James Greenwood of Cottage Grove, MN and Wayne Heithoff of Des Moines; and other relatives and friends.
MANNING, IA
Radio Iowa

New service with bikes that ride the rails starting in Boone

Iowans will soon be able to ride the rails on what are known as “railbikes,” which resemble steel-framed go-carts that you pedal on railroad tracks with a battery assist like electric bicycles. Mary Joy Lu is CEO of Rail Explorers which is launching service in Boone this month....
BOONE, IA
1380kcim.com

Authorities Release Details Of July 4 ATV Crash That Seriously Injured Audubon Man

Authorities in Guthrie County have released additional details of an ATV accident from the Fourth of July that left an Audubon man with serious head injuries. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at approximately 3:22 p.m. on 270th Street. Their initial investigation determined that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust was operating a 2009 Yamaha Sportsman with 19-year-old Laxne Borkowski riding as a passenger. Authorities say the ATV left the roadway, struck a barbed-wire fence, and collided with a tree. Gust sustained severe injuries to his head and knee and was airlifted to MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines for treatment. Borkowski was treated at the scene by Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services. Law enforcement indicated alcohol played a factor in the crash, and charges are pending the completion of an investigation.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Iowa woman charged for neglecting more than 30 cats

POCAHONTAS, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa woman has been charged with more than 30 counts of animal neglect after a cat rescue. On June 22, law enforcement officers were called to 204 Walnut Street in Rolfe, Iowa, for a report of domestic assault, according to the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office. However, when they arrived, there was no assault incident. Officers did notice a large number of cats inside the home living in dirty conditions.
ROLFE, IA
kscj.com

VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN HOUSE EXPLOSION

THE IDA COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE THREE ADULTS INJURED IN WEDNESDAY’S EXPLOSION AND FIRE AT A HOUSE NEAR BATTLE CREEK, IOWA. THE SHERIFF SAYS 42-YEAR-OLD JEREMY BRUNING, 68-YEAR-OLD SANDRA KAY JEPSEN AND 46-YEAR-OLD JOEL STAPLETON WERE THE VICTIMS INSIDE THE HOUSE LOCATED AT 2362 CARRIAGE AVENUE WHEN THE EXPLOSION OCCURRED.
IDA COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy