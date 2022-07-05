St. Pauls celebrates 4th with fireworks

The St. Pauls Fire Department blares the sirens on its fire trucks during the finale of Monday’s Fourth of July fireworks show in St. Pauls. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

The St. Pauls Fire Department blares the sirens on its fire trucks during the finale of Monday’s Fourth of July fireworks show in St. Pauls.

Tinleigh Lowery, center, lights a sparkler with parents Aaron, left, and Danielle, right and uncle Luke Lowery, back right, before Monday’s Fourth of July fireworks show in St. Pauls.

Spectators are illuminated by fireworks during Monday’s Fourth of July fireworks show in St. Pauls.

Fireworks light up the night sky during Monday’s Fourth of July fireworks show in St. Pauls.

The St. Pauls Fire Department’s fire trucks were on display beneath the illumination of fireworks during Monday’s Fourth of July fireworks show in St. Pauls.