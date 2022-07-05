ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Judge Faces Suspension For Cursing At Defendant In Courtroom

By Zuri Anderson
A Florida judge is facing suspension for having a foul mouth during court proceedings and other actions earlier this year, WKMG reports.

Court records from last week recommended a 60-day suspension without pay for Seminole County Judge Wayne Culver after he reportedly cursed at a defendant and filed wrongful contempt orders. Disciplinary actions would include a public reprimand and mandatory anger and stress management courses, as well, according to the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission.

This stems from a February 10 incident where he lashed out at a defendant believed to be interrupting his proceedings. Reporters say the defendant walked into the courtroom looking for a seat, and that's when Culver stopped the proceedings to call him out.

"Sir, I’m doing something . Can you shut up and sit down?” Culver is heard saying in a video recording. The judge then interrupts the defendant as he tries to explain himself.

“That’s not shutting up. You want to be held in contempt and go to jail?” Culver says. “I asked you a f***ing question, a**hole.”

Judicial investigators found that the Seminole County judge handed down improper jail sentences and made comments "lacking the dignity and courtesy expected and required of judges" during a January 25 hearing. Culver later wrongly filed three consecutive contempt sentences, which would've resulted in 537 days in jail for the litigant, according to reporters.

The commission says Culver’s actions “represent a concerning pattern of failing to uphold the high standards of conduct expected of judges." Court documents also claim the judge cooperated with the investigation and "accepted full responsibility" for his actions.

The Florida Supreme Court will have the final say on whether Culver will be disciplined.

