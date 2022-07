SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- With mortgage interest rates rising and home sale prices at record highs, some experts say renting may be a better option for some people, in certain scenarios, if they want to save money."The Bay Area is the most expensive major metro area to live in in the country. It is extraordinarily expensive to buy a house there, and it's almost as extraordinarily expensive to rent a home in the Bay Area," said Jeff Tucker, a senior economist with Zillow. "For any short-term horizon, yes, it's cheaper to rent a home than to own one in the...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO