ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Veterans Walkway of Honor once again taking orders for brick sale project

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 4 days ago

The Veterans Walkway of Honor, established in Danbury in 2012, is once again taking orders for the brick sale project. The commemorative walkway is lined with bricks that...

wlad.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlad.com

More municipalities register for Sustainable CT

Sustainable CT is a voluntary certification program to recognize municipalities for wide-ranging best practices that build local economies, support equity, and protect the environment. The Western Connecticut Council of Governments says Newtown has now registered for the program, pursuing their first certification to acknowledge the existing sustainability efforts they champion throughout their community. Weston and Wilton have each achieved bronze level. Volunteers in Weston are working toward Silver while those in Wilton are seeking recertification. Brookfield and New Milford have noted that they are exploring options to engage in the Sustainability CT Program.
WILTON, CT
wlad.com

Demolition drawings are being requested for Consolidated School

Demolition drawings are being requested by the New Fairfield Permanent Building Committee for the Consolidated School. Funding for the demolition was included in a referendum approved previously by residents. New Fairfield Board of Education Director of Buildings and Grounds Phil Ross says the original section, still in use was constructed in 1941. It's a wood framed building and he says the town has gotten it's money worth out of it. The electrical services come into that section of the building. The 50s section got a facelift in 2000, but they need roofs and the bathrooms are in pretty bad shape. The newest portion is 22 years old. He notes that there will be issues with water and septic if a lot of people are using that building going forward.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
wlad.com

COVID-19 case rates for Greater Danbury area updated by Conn. DPH

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has updated case rates for Greater Danbury area municipalities over the last 7 days. According to the report ending July 7th, there were 42 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 22, Brookfield had 13 and New Fairfield 9. There were 9 COVID cases in New Milford, 14 in Newtown, Redding reported 0 cases while Ridgefield had 18.
DANBURY, CT
wlad.com

Injured swimmer rescued at Roxbury Falls

An injured swimmer was rescued from the Shepaug River Wednesday. Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company responded to the Roxbury Falls on Minor Bridge Road to assist with the rope rescue. 8 members assisted the Roxbury Volunteer Fire Department, the Roxbury Ambulance Association, and the Water Witch Hose Company of New Milford in removing the injured person. They had to dismantle part of the bridge railing and build a rope system to lift him to safety. The injured swimmer was successfully extricated and transported to Danbury Hospital.
ROXBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danbury, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Danbury, CT
wlad.com

Boaters rescued after crash in Sherman on Candlewood Lake

Sherman Volunteer Fire Department has rescued boaters after a crash on Candlewood Lake. Firefighters were dispatched to a vessel in distress with victims in the water in the area near Chicken Rock shortly after 7 o'clock last night. Marine 7 located the vessel in distress farther to the north of Green Island in Sherman Bay to find three occupants of a vessel that had been struck by another vessel. Candlewood Lake Authority and Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department's Marine 25 arrived shortly after to secure the scene and support Sherman. There were no life-threatening injuries and only one patient was transported to the ambulance to be evaluated and released. Once all persons were escorted safely ashore, the scene was turned over to the EnCon Police and CLA for investigation. New Fairfield Ambulance, Medic 4 and Connecticut State Police also responded to the Command Post at Sail Harbour.
SHERMAN, CT
wlad.com

New Milford School Superintendent to resign

New Milford School Superintendent Alisha DiCorpo will be resigning in the fall. She will be joining EdAdvance, a Litchfield-based organization that provides educational and related services to school districts. Her last day in New Milford will be October 4th. The Board of Education will accept her resignation at their next meeting. Among the challenges DiCorpo has faced in recent years was remote learning and a school bus driver shortage, in addition to two fires at the high school. The proposed resignation of New Milford High School Principal Raymond Manka, which he later rescinded, prompted a petition calling for DiCorpo to be ousted. Nearly 2,000 signers blamed her for the departure of 10 staff members since she became Superintendent in February of 2021.
NEW MILFORD, CT
wlad.com

Danbury man killed in motorcycle crash in Great Barrington

The Connecticut man killed in a motorcycle crash in Great Barrington has been identified as being from Danbury. Police say 68-year old Antonio Desousa was severely injured and flown to Albany Medical Center where he died from his injuries. A driver tried to turn left and allegedly did not see the motorcycle coming in the other direction and pulled directly in front of the motorcyclist. The driver and passengers of the Honda Accord did not suffer any injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
DANBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#The Veterans Walkway
wlad.com

Danbury Hatters Hat City Youth Sports participants compete in national championship

Danbury Hatters Hat City Youth Sports participants compete in national championship. The Danbury Hatters Hat City Youth Sports youth track and field team just finished competing at the 2022 USA Track & Field National Youth Championships in New York City and reached historic levels of achievement. Machai Henry, an incoming Danbury High School freshman, won the National Championship in the 100 meter and 200 meter running events. Henry bested over 45 athletes from across the United States in two rounds of competition in each of the two running events. He also achieved All-American status by placing third in the Long Jump event. Four other Hatters athletes, including one Immaculate freshman from Danbury named Lorenzo Lopes and three others from area towns, but all representing Danbury, also achieved All-American status at this meet. The others are Carter Hey of Carmel, Phoebe Smith of Redding and Kennedy Jackson of Bethel. In all, the Hatters sent 8 athletes to the National Championships this year. The Club, founded in 2019, operates year-round with Indoor Track & Field in the winter, Outdoor Track & field in the spring and summer, and Cross Country running in the fall. The program includes boys and girls ages 5 through 8th grade from Danbury and all area towns.
DANBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy