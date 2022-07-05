Veterans Walkway of Honor once again taking orders for brick sale project

Danbury Hatters Hat City Youth Sports participants compete in national championship. The Danbury Hatters Hat City Youth Sports youth track and field team just finished competing at the 2022 USA Track & Field National Youth Championships in New York City and reached historic levels of achievement. Machai Henry, an incoming Danbury High School freshman, won the National Championship in the 100 meter and 200 meter running events. Henry bested over 45 athletes from across the United States in two rounds of competition in each of the two running events. He also achieved All-American status by placing third in the Long Jump event. Four other Hatters athletes, including one Immaculate freshman from Danbury named Lorenzo Lopes and three others from area towns, but all representing Danbury, also achieved All-American status at this meet. The others are Carter Hey of Carmel, Phoebe Smith of Redding and Kennedy Jackson of Bethel. In all, the Hatters sent 8 athletes to the National Championships this year. The Club, founded in 2019, operates year-round with Indoor Track & Field in the winter, Outdoor Track & field in the spring and summer, and Cross Country running in the fall. The program includes boys and girls ages 5 through 8th grade from Danbury and all area towns.

DANBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO