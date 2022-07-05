ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, MD

Interview: Joe Hall on Going Against the Grain for “The Road to Galena”

By Stephen Saito
moveablefest.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s time to start paddling instead of floating down someone else’s river,” says Florrie (Jennifer Holliday, delivering the line with the same sense of authority she once brought to “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” to “Dreamgirls” on Broadway), having seen it all while tending to the patrons of...

moveablefest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delawaretoday.com

2 Exciting Culture and Entertainment Updates to Note in Delaware

Recently in Delaware, Dolly Parton hosted an Imagination Library event in Wilmington, and the Delaware History Trail got an upgrade. On May 5, the Wilmington Public Library hosted a secret event for special fans of country singer Dolly Parton, who was there to celebrate her Imagination Library program, which gives children one curated book every month until age 5—an initiative Delaware was the first to implement statewide.
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Summer & barbecue: Try these finger-lickin’ spots

Recent culinary headlines in Delaware have titillated coastal diners’ taste buds. The team behind Bethany Blues plans to put a barbecue joint in the heart of Rehoboth Beach. Downtown Blues — a departure from the name of the Lewes and Bethany Beach locations — will move into the original Nicola Pizza site on North First Street. (Nicola is moving to Lewes after the summer season.)
LEWES, DE
aminerdetail.com

Jessica Haire Lying About Relationship With Proud Boys Consulting Firm

Jessica Haire is lying about her relationship with a Republican consulting firm with direct ties to the Proud Boys, a violent extremist group at the center of the January 6 insurrection. Maryland Matters Editor Josh Kurtz reported on July 5, 2022, that Jessica Haire “ended her association” with McShane LLC...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chestertown, MD
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Galena, MD
State
Maryland State
talbotspy.org

The Mid-Shore’s Lydia Woolever takes on the Bay Bridge

The Spy’s favorite Baltimore Magazine writer, the Mid-Shore’s very own Lydia Woolever, continues this month with her ongoing special stories about the Eastern Shore and the Chesapeake Bay. This time around, with the help of photographers Jay Fleming, Timothy Hyman, And Mike Morgan, Lydia takes on the complex...
BALTIMORE, MD
franchising.com

Bonchon Brings First Location to Delaware with Newark Opening

Popular U.S.-Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant is Giving the Residents of Newark the Opportunity to “Crunch Out Loud”. July 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEWARK, Del. - With its wide-array of flavors and crunch-worthy Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon is a restaurant experience unlike any other Newark has experienced before.
NEWARK, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware State alums to host fish fry and car show July 16

The Delaware State University Alumni Association Inc. Sussex County Chapter will host its annual fish fry fundraiser event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until sold out, Saturday, July 16, at Dickerson Chapel AME Church, 28455 Dupont Blvd., Milford. Fish sandwiches will sell for $11, or with an added bag of chips and a drink for $13.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Historic Lewes Farmers Market canceled for July 9

Due to forecast weather conditions and the closure of Lewes Elementary School parking lot for paving, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market will not be open this Saturday, July 9. Market organizers hope to see their regular patrons and visitors from 8 a.m. to noon, next Saturday, July 16, or at the Wednesday Market from 8 to 11 a.m. each week at Crooked Hammock Brewery parking lot off Kings Highway.
LEWES, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Holliday
Person
Joe Hall
Person
Sarah
Person
Aimee Teegarden
Person
Jay O. Sanders
Person
Ben Winchell
Bay Journal

Navy Academy golf course draws fire from locals, environmentalists

Sue Steinbrook lived in Annapolis within a few miles of the Greenbury Point Conservation Area for more than a decade without ever visiting the woodsy oasis. But during the early days of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she ran out of excuses not to drop by. “It’s a hidden gem,” said...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Ocean City Today

Local engineering firm names new president

(July 8, 2022) The board of directors of Davis, Bowen & Friedel has announced that Ring W. Lardner, P.E., has been named president of the firm, effective July 1. With more than 19 years of experience with the firm, having served as an associate for five years and as principal for more than seven, Lardner is set to lead the firm in this newly appointed role following a planned transition that was initiated a year ago.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

PRICE REDUCED~272 LAKESIDE DR~PLANTATIONS EAST~LEWES

272 Lakeside Drive, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Ideal TURNKEY VACATION RENTAL or BEACH GETAWAY with all furnishings included and overlooking the lake in Plantations East! This 3BD/2.5BA home has an open floor plan with a downstairs owner’s suite, powder room, vaulted ceiling, breakfast nook and dining room on either side of the kitchen, a screened porch that opens to a sun deck and spacious backyard with a water view. The upstairs features two guest bedrooms, full bath, and loft area overlooking separate living and sunroom areas. As soon as you walk through the door, you will notice the beachy and airy feel of the home with plenty of natural light throughout. Property has just one owner in its history, been used for personal vacations with some weekends only, and has been extremely well maintained since it was built in 2003. Home has all new carpeting and a lawn irrigation system installed last year. New architectural shingle roof and gutter system was also installed in 2020. New gas furnace and central A/C unit were installed in 2017 and 2019, respectively, and both have 10-year transferable warranties. Plantations East is a quiet, walkable community with an optional fitness, pool, and tennis membership available. Easy access to Lewes and Rehoboth Beach using Plantation Road, minutes away from outlet shopping, groceries, home improvement, great restaurants, and only four to six miles from some of Delaware’s best beaches and the Cape Henlopen State Park.
LEWES, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#County Fairs
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware wants to put Foulk Road on a diet

State officials want to increase safety by reducing the number of lanes on Foulk Road. The idea is drawing a lot of interest on what the project entails – and a visceral outcry. The Delaware Department of Transportation “wants to reconfigure Foulk Road the same way it has Philadelphia...
DELAWARE STATE
Wbaltv.com

WBAL-TV 11 News I-Team lead investigative reporter Jayne Miller to retire

WBAL-TV veteran investigative reporter Jayne Miller announced Wednesday she will retire. Miller's impressive career with WBAL-TV -- spanning more than four decades -- will conclude at the end of July. Miller joined WBAL-TV in August 1979, first as a general assignment reporter, then as the consumer advocate with "11 On...
BALTIMORE, MD
coastalstylemag.com

Don’t Reach for Just Any Peach

At T.S. Smith & Sons, generations have been accompanied by change, yet pride in the product remains the law of the land. Interview by Ian Post | Photography by Pamela Aquilani. Right along Route 13 in Bridgeville, some of the Peninsula’s best peaches can be found at Delmarva’s oldest commercial apple orchard, T.S. Smith & Sons. With his market, vintage trucks, you-pick fields and playground area surrounded by hundreds of acres of farmland, owner Charlie Smith and I talked about his family’s historic orchard. While some Sussex friends may know T.S. Smith & Sons for their annual participation in the Apple Scrapple Festival, Charlie clearly prides himself on the quality of his family’s peaches.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
NBC Washington

Apparent Tornadoes Cause Significant Damage in Maryland

Two tornadoes appear to have touched down in Maryland Tuesday evening as storms with heavy rainfall moved through the D.C. region. Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said weather officials confirmed a tornado in Shady Side, Maryland, a small community on the coast in Anne Arundel County. Earlier, about 5:45 p.m.,...
BOWIE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
CBS Baltimore

Family Of Man Killed In Confrontation With Squeegee Worker, Baltimore Leaders React To Violent Inner Harbor Encounter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are still looking for the person who shot and killed 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds. It happened at Light and Conway Streets Thursday around 4:30 p.m. during a confrontation with squeegee workers. A relative of Reynolds who asked not to be identified told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren that “he was a good man.”   A relative of Reynolds said he was too shaken to speak on camera but said Tim was “a good person.” https://t.co/2SetL5C3Ya — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 8, 2022 He also said Reynolds was a father and the family is in shock and mourning. Reynolds’ family has asked for privacy. Hellgren...
BALTIMORE, MD
phl17.com

Delaware man found dead inside a GMC in Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police found a man unresponsive Wednesday night in the city’s West Oak Lane. The incident happened on the 7400 block of Gilbert Street around 8:15 pm. According to police, a 46-year-old black male was found inside the driver seat of a GMC Denali with a gunshot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Cape May – Lewes Ferry's post

July is here and so is the Ferry Park Summer Concert Series! Kicking things off this Wednesday, 7/6, is BSTREETBAND, the original Springsteen tribute. Head over to the Cape May terminal green tomorrow afternoon starting at 4:30— admission is free! For more info: http://ow.ly/kWaI50JORbr. Source ». TAGS: Things to...
CAPE MAY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy