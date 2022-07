In Evansville, "E" is for everyone, and you can help Evansville celebrate and come together for E Night with the Evansville Otters on August 5th!. E Night at the Otters is an annual event to get the community to come together to cheer on Evansville's own baseball team at historic Bosse Field. The best part? Not only do you get to enjoy a baseball game, but you also get in for free with your ticket (more on ticket info, below).

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO