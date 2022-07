Whenever I think of the Petroleum Club, I think of J.R. Ewing on "Dallas" getting together with his cronies and plotting some business nonsense to destroy a rival. And it makes sense because for the past 100 years oil has meant power in our society, and if the anti-extraction folks have their way, I seriously doubt we'll see a Wind & Solar Club having the same panache.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO