Two people were hospitalized, and one was airlifted with a possible severed limb, after a two-vehicle crash sent both vehicles down Sand Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. Around 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision over the side of Sand Canyon Road and Little Tujunga Canyon Road, just north of the eastbound Santa Clarita Truck Trail, according to spokesperson Diez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO