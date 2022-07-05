Judge rejects plea agreement in Brown County hate crime case
By WBAY news staff
WEAU-TV 13
3 days ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury trial is set for a former Green Bay Correctional Institution officer after a judge declined to accept a plea agreement in a hate crime case. Shane Nolan appeared in Brown County Court Tuesday for a plea hearing on charges of Substantial Battery - Intend...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man called the “ringleader” of a large-scale drug operation has been sentenced to federal prison. On July 7, a federal judge sentenced Ruben Ortiz to 105 months in federal prison in Oxford. The sentencing was on one count of Conspiracy to Distribute...
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The state can prosecute crimes which take place on Oneida Nation land and between tribal members, a state appeals court ruled Wednesday. Douglas House, 74, was convicted of second-degree sexual assault and sentenced to five years in prison for the June, 2018 incident at a Hobart home.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman has pleaded not guilty to charges in a murder and dismemberment case that made national headlines. Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County Court Tuesday for an arraignment hearing. She entered not guilty pleas to counts of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two people and injured two people. Samuel J. Coppersmith, 21, was convicted of two vehicular homicide charges and two vehicular injury charges. He pleaded no contest in May and was found guilty. The remainder of the counts were dismissed as part of the plea.
MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old man from Mishicot was taken into custody after a standoff on Wednesday. According to a release, around 2:15 p.m., the Mishicot Police Department was sent to a residence on the 400 Block of East Main Street in the Village of Mishicot for a report of a domestic disturbance.
Friday, July 8th & Saturday, July 9th Stephenson Island Closed to Public Parking. Saturday, July 9th Handicapped Shuttle is available on Riverside Avenue near Stephenson Public Library for Logging and Heritage Festival Events. Sunday, July 10th Spectator parking is available on Stephenson Island and surrounding areas of the venue. Logging...
APPLETON, Wis.–– Ashley Ostermann spent her Independence Day fighting for what she feels is a fundamental right: The right to abortion. “We’re celebrating freedom, but half of our population just got their freedom taken away,” Ostermann said. “We no longer have to freedom to control our reproductive rights.”
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society says the days following the fourth of July are some of the busiest of the year for them. In the one day since independence day shelter is already seeing an uptick of intakes, and said they expect more strays to come their way as many have posted on social media about both lost and found pets.
UPDATE: Police said she has been found safe. —- The Menasha Police Department is asking for help finding a missing disabled woman. Police are trying to locate Lily Bartow. She is 21 years old and was last seen around 6:30 am Thursday in the 700 block of Eleventh Street when she left her house.
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – The Greenville Fire Department and First Responders report it’s that time of year again for Black Bears roaming around aimlessly in Wisconsin. But what do you do when you see one? How should you react?. Local law enforcement posted on its Facebook the witty advice...
BayCare Clinic Eye Specialists in Manitowoc have announced they’ll have a new home effective Monday, July 25th. The three doctors and their staff will be moving from the current location at 4801 Expo Drive to the new BayCare Clinic Lakeside Campus at 1111 Bayshore Drive. Their office will move...
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- There will be no fireworks over Manitowoc for Fourth of July. Due to inclement weather, the fireworks show has been canceled. Mayor Justin Nickels says the fireworks company is flexible on setting a new day to light them off. Officials have already ruled out Tuesday, July 5...
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has given an update on the fire that took place on the 2800 Block of Conesta Drive in the Village of Bellevue. According to Lieutenant Shauna Walesh, a little after 11:15 a.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department received a call for a structure fire with smoke from the attic area.
