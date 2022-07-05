ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

1 person killed, 4 wounded in Kenosha overnight

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227PB9_0gVQ4ZWS00

1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting in Kenosha 00:39

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) – One person is killed, and four others are wounded after a shooting in Kenosha Monday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., Kenosha Police responded to the 6300 block of 25th Avenue for a shooting.

Police say they encountered a chaotic scene with obvious evidence of multiple gunshots being fired.

The five victims were all adults. One of the victims was pronounced dead, according to police.

The other four victims were transported to local hospitals -- two being transferred to Milwaukee area hospitals with serious injuries.

The ages of the victims are unknown.

No one is in custody and there is no known motive behind the shooting, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlip.com

A third night of shootings in Kenosha

Another shooting in Kenosha Wednesday night. This one reported just before 10 p.m. in the area of 36th Avenue between 48th and 50th Streets. Kenosha Police say the victim was driven to the hospital by a third party and is in serious but stable condition. Officers were investigating two separate...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Daveion Wilson sentenced, 13 years for fatal gas station shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Daveion Wilson on Thursday, July 7 to 13 years prison and another ten years of extended supervision – in connection with an April 2020 fatal shooting at a gas station in Milwaukee. The shooting happened on April 4, 2020 near Green Bay...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Gunpoint robber on the loose targeting seniors in alleys in Gage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was robbed at gunpoint when the sun was still up in the Gage Park neighborhood this week – and it turns out the gunman could be linked to other armed robberies on the city's Southwest Side. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Friday night, police believe the same car is involved in two brazen armed robberies – with the targets being elderly people walking by alleys or pulling into garages. One of the victims was a grandfather, who recalled his fear when he was held up at gunpoint on Wednesday evening. "Frozen – like complete shock, just completely...
CHICAGO, IL
wiproud.com

One dead, four injured in Kenosha shooting

KENOSHA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One person is dead, and several others are hurt after a shooting in Kenosha. Police say someone fired multiple shots around 10 last night near 63rd street and 25th avenue. Officers say the gunshots hit 5 people. Four of them were taken to the hospital.
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Kenosha Police
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

95th and Allyn shooting; Milwaukee boy dead, man now charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead on June 28. Prosecutors accuse Taeshaun Chapman, 19, in the shooting that killed Dechale Hampton near 95th and Allyn. Police were called to the area around 3:50 a.m. the morning...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting on July 4; 1 dead, 4 wounded

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha shooting on July 4 left one man dead and four people wounded near 63rd Street and 25th Avenue. It happened around 10:20 p.m. Neighbors told FOX6 News they were celebrating the Fourth of July less than an hour before shots rang out. "Me and the...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS Chicago

Man shot on CTA Red Line at 69th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot on the CTA Red Line early Friday evening. The shooting happened onboard a Red Line train at the 69th Street stop.Police said the 21-year-old victim was was approached by an assailant who pulled a gun and shot him. The victim was struck on the shoulder and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was initially reported in fair condition.A person of interest was transported to the area for questioning, police said.CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported police were seen searching a nearby alley and building for the suspect before he was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

6 injured after stolen vehicle crashes into restaurant patio in Old Town

CHICAGO (CBS) – Six people are injured after a vehicle jumped a curb and crashed into a restaurant patio on the city's Near North Side Friday night. Police said the driver of a silver Lexus was traveling southbound, in the 1200 block of North Wells Street in Old Town around 10:30 p.m., and attempted to pass a white Toyota Prius headed in the same direction. While attempting to drive around, the driver of the Lexus clipped the front end of the Prius, lost control, and jumped the curb before striking multiple people who were dining at an outside patio, police said.Five of the injured, two men and three women, were taken to area hospitals in good to fair condition. The driver of the Prius was not injured and refused EMS on scene.Fire officials say the Lexus was stolen and the driver fled the scene on foot once the vehicle came to a complete stop. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Highland Park parade massacre suspect purchased five guns, began buys just after getting FOID

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators continue to dig into the guns purchased by Highland Park July 4th parade massacre suspect Bobby Crimo III. As CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker reported Friday, we now know exactly when the assault rifles prosecutors said he used were purchased. Authorities said once the suspect got his Firearm Owners Identification card, it didn't take him long to get his weapons. The FOID card gave the suspect in the mass shooting the legal right to buy guns came in January 2020.     Sources told the CBS 2 Investigators it was just one...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Man killed, woman wounded after shooting, crash on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting on the city's Near West Side Thursday morning. The man and woman were driving, in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee around 1:30 a.m., when a black SUV pulled next to them and someone inside fired shots, police said. The victims then crashed in the 1600 block of West Congress where police were immediately on the scene.The man, 33, was shot in the abdomen and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman, 34, suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and left shoulder and was also transported to Stroger in critical condition. A third person, a male, was also a passenger in the back seat and was taken to the area for questioning.  A weapon was recovered in the vehicle, police said.Area detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie police seize 'ghost gun,' drugs from Illinois men

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie police arrested two Zion, Illinois men during separate traffic stops Thursday, July 7 – seizing drugs and a "ghost gun." The first traffic stop was made shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday. An officer stopped a driver near 39th and Springbrook. After smelling marijuana, the officer searched the vehicle.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
CBS Chicago

Thieves held workers at gunpoint at Montclare car dealership

CHICAGO (CBS) - Another car dealership was a target by thieves early Friday morning, this time in the Mondclare neighborhood.Sources told CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot that three cleaning workers were held at gunpoint and told to remain inside an office inside the dealership and to not call police.Police sources said the workers were locked inside an office at the McGrath City Honda dealership in the 6700 block of W. Grande Avenue around 1 a.m. on Friday.There were at least two suspects, possibly more, involved in the incident, sources said.The suspects forced the cleaning crew to open doors inside the dealership for them, including the door leading to where the keys to the cars are kept.Police responded to the dealership about 4 a.m. on Friday, after an employee called 9-1-1 and said the cleaning crew was inside the building and were afraid to leave the office.They had been inside the office for at least two hours.Workers are performing inventory to make sure all keys and cars were accounted for. So far, two keys were missing.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
91K+
Followers
26K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy