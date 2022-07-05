Re: Biden v Texas

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, the Supreme Court announced its decision in Biden v. Texas and held that the Biden administration has the legal authority to terminate the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy at our southern border. The Remain in Mexico policy forced thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico while...

Texas is Falling Apart - Is Governor Abbott or President Biden to Blame?

Just a week ago, 53 migrants were found dead in a truck along I-35 in San Antonio, Texas as they were trying to cross the border. Then since last March when Operation Lone Star began, law enforcement has made 274,000 apprehensions, and more than 16,900 criminal arrests, including human traffickers and smugglers and human traffickers according to Abbot’s spokesperson. Also, law enforcement has seized millions of lethal doses of fentanyl.
Democrats position themselves to primary Biden in 2024

A number of top Democratic politicians are positioning themselves for the 2024 election as party officials quietly wonder if President Joe Biden is the right candidate to put forward again. Three senior Democratic officials told the Washington Examiner that Biden's current economic quagmire, coupled with a series of legislative and...
Biden Asks Justices to Revive Immigration Enforcement Plan (1)

The Justice Department is calling on the US Supreme Court to toss a recent ruling that sidelined the Biden administration’s immigration enforcement priorities. DOJ lawyers filed a stay request Friday, arguing that a district court overstepped when it froze the enforcement policy. The Department of Homeland Security guidelines in question direct immigration officials to prioritize the detention and deportation of people who threaten national security, public safety, or border security. The Trump administration cast a broader net, targeting anyone in the country without authorization.
Conservative pundits mock Brittney Griner in ‘idiotic’ attacks over her anti-national anthem stance

Conservatives are slamming Brittney Griner for her 2020 comments about removing the national anthem from WNBA games and some are even comparing her to those jailed after the January 6 Capitol riot in 2021. Ms Griner has pleaded guilty in a Russian court to drugs charges that could see her sentenced to 10 years in prison.The basketball player returned to court on Thursday to face her trial, as a senior Russian diplomat said that US criticism of Russia’s handling of the case wouldn’t help Ms Griner’s possibility of being released.“I’d like to plead guilty, your honour. But there was...
Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
Supreme Court Overturns Washington Workers’ Compensation Law (1)

The US Supreme Court unanimously overturned a Washington state workers’ compensation law designed for federal contractors working at a nuclear waste site, rejecting arguments that the challenge is moot because of a new measure the legislature passed while the dispute was pending. There are open questions about the impact...
With pressures mounting, Biden thinks GOP will make his midterm case for him

Little is going President Biden’s way as the summer lull sets in before the crush of midterm elections. Gas prices are up; his approval rating is down. A conservative Supreme Court majority is hacking away at his agenda by abolishing federal abortion rights and undermining environmental protections meant to curb climate change. His own party is losing patience, fearing that any chance of consequential change while Democrats control Congress is vanishing.
Hard Right rising

The following is a fictional example of a cable sent from an allied European nation's intelligence service chief of station in Washington to the headquarters. It reflects the analysis of the country’s senior-most intelligence officer on the scene, based on all source reporting over time. Such products are routinely produced by all intelligence services around the world and are often passed to senior-level decision-makers, including presidents and prime ministers. I have written such cables as a CIA officer, with one American president having had a grand time trying to pronounce my last name in the Oval Office. CIA officers often pride themselves as some of the smartest observers of local politics in any given country, given the agency's requirement to hit the streets and obtain ground truth reporting. This ethos would be no different from that of our allies serving in Washington, reporting on our own political machinations.
Republicans plot vengeance on Jan. 6 committee

Key House Republicans are threatening to subpoena records of the Jan. 6 committee if the GOP retakes the majority next year — an escalation of the party's effort to undercut the investigation's findings. Why it matters: Fresh talk of 2023 subpoenas, following last week's vivid testimony by former White...
