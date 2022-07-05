ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

House fire near Columbia engulfs garage Tuesday morning

By Siobhan Harms
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aJnQv_0gVPsy9H00
KMIZ

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Boone County home suffered major damage in a fire early Tuesday.

Boone County Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Clint Walker said firefighters were sent to the home on Molly Lane east of Columbia at around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, crews hit the home with water and worked to slow the flames that had engulfed the home's garage and a car on the property.

By 4 a.m., Columbia firefighters had arrived to help. The Boone County Fire Protection District said Columbia firefighters used additional water on the home to make sure the fire was no longer smoldering.

At the scene, Caitlyn Lancaster said her mother and sister were in the home when it caught fire. A Boone County Fire Protection District spokesman said no one was hurt in the fire. The single-family, split-level home had significant damage from the fire, which traveled from the garage into the living area, the spokesman said.

Lancaster said her family was unsure how the fire started.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police investigating scene at Cracker Barrel in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Around 8:30 Saturday evening, police were called to the Cracker Barrel in Columbia.  Watch the live coverage in the stream below. Our crews on the scene have confirmed the police activity and have confirmed that two evidence markers are at the scene. We are working to learn more. The Columbia Police Department released a The post Police investigating scene at Cracker Barrel in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Tipton storm damages homes, takes out electricity

TIPTON, Mo. (KMIZ) Storms ripped through Tipton in the early morning hours Friday leaving residents to wake up to damage. ABC 17 News crews saw multiple streets lined with damage from overnight storms in Tipton. Around 7:30 a.m. Ameren Missouri reported 13 outages with 407 customers impacted. Blenda O'Brien, a...
TIPTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Accidents
Boone County, MO
Accidents
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
Boone County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kwos.com

Man dies in Highway 50 crash

A man is dead after a Jefferson City two car crash during Thursday’s afternoon rush hour. Police say 78 – year old David Mueller was driving west on Highway – 50 at 179 when he hit a pickup and ran off the road. Mueller and 75 – year old Anne Mueller had to be cut out of their car. She has moderate injuries. David Mueller died. The other driver wasn’t hurt. Traffic was tied up for hours.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Storm damage and power outages reported overnight in Tipton

TIPTON, Mo. (KMIZ) Storms ripped through Tipton Missouri in the early morning hours causing residents to wake up to damage no one was expecting. ABC 17 News crews observed multiple streets lined with damage from overnight storms on Friday morning in Tipton. Around 7:30 a.m. Ameren Missouri reported 13 outages with 407 customers impacted. Storm damage along Ferguson The post Storm damage and power outages reported overnight in Tipton appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
TIPTON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Walker
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT seeking public comment on Interstate 70 in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is seeking public comment on a study of Interstate 70 through Columbia, including potential alternatives at the I-70/Highway 63 Connector. The study is a re-evaluation of an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) completed in the mid-2000s. The study is designed to identify...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN FOUND DEAD IN VEHICLE

The Sedalia Police Department located a deceased man inside an unattended vehicle on July 7. A press release says officers were dispatched to the vehicle at a business located on Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Avenue in reference to an unconscious person in the vehicle. Upon investigation, officers found 26-year-old Wayne A. Gravitt, of Sedalia, deceased in the vehicle.
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Fire Protection#Accident
KMIZ ABC 17 News

FRIDAY UPDATES: Boone County remains in high COVID-19 high category as average daily cases fall

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in Boone County continued its decline from a spike in late June with the latest numbers reported Friday. The county health department said 64 positive tests were reported Wednesday -- the last day for which numbers are available. That total helped push the weekly average down to 205 from more than 270 at one point in late June, according to the department's numbers.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Lawsuits target BNSF, Amtrak, dump truck company for Mendon train derailment

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Lawsuits continue to pile up in state and federal courts against the companies involved in the late-June train derailment in Chariton County. Many of the federal and state lawsuits are against BNSF, the owner of the railway, Amtrak and MS Contracting, the owner of the dump truck the train hit. The lawsuits allege the three companies put those on board the train at risk through negligence.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Four injured after two-vehicle crash in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Four people are injured after a two-vehicle crash on Route WW on Wednesday afternoon in Callaway County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Erynn Knight, 18, of Fulton, was driving a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am and pulled out from a private drive in front of a 2007 Jeep Liberty on Route WW.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man sentenced after downtown shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is sentenced to eight years in prison for assault after he shot at police in downtown Columbia in Jan. 2021. Anthony Stapleton was sentenced on Tuesday and will be given credit for the time served. Stapleton entered a guilty plea on May 31. Columbia...
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kttn.com

Teenager ejected from go-kart life-flighted to Columbia hospital

A Sedalia resident was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after she was ejected from a go-kart on private property in Macon County. Nineteen-year-old Jasmine Cortes Wright was listed with serious injuries. The highway patrol report indicated she attempted to make a left turn when the go-kart overturned ejecting her...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy