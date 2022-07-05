House fire near Columbia engulfs garage Tuesday morning

KMIZ

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Boone County home suffered major damage in a fire early Tuesday.

Boone County Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Clint Walker said firefighters were sent to the home on Molly Lane east of Columbia at around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, crews hit the home with water and worked to slow the flames that had engulfed the home's garage and a car on the property.

By 4 a.m., Columbia firefighters had arrived to help. The Boone County Fire Protection District said Columbia firefighters used additional water on the home to make sure the fire was no longer smoldering.

At the scene, Caitlyn Lancaster said her mother and sister were in the home when it caught fire. A Boone County Fire Protection District spokesman said no one was hurt in the fire. The single-family, split-level home had significant damage from the fire, which traveled from the garage into the living area, the spokesman said.

Lancaster said her family was unsure how the fire started.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.