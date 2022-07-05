Miami's Police Chief Speaks Out On Chicago Mass Shooting
Miami's Police Chief sounds off the day after mass shooting in Chicago kills at least six and injures dozens more at a July 4th parade. Miami's Police Department had a deployment plan in place for a worst case scenario over the holiday weekend, but top cop Manny Morales says once they heard about the mass shooting he brought in additional resources to help out. He says luckily, celebratory gunfire was the worst problem they had. He says they work closely with their local, state and federal partners to identify and threats on social media. But the public plays one of the most important roles in this with the "if you see something, say something" campaign.
