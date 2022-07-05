Miami's Police Chief Speaks Out On Chicago Mass Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) - Another car dealership was a target by thieves early Friday morning, this time in the Mondclare neighborhood.Sources told CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot that three cleaning workers were held at gunpoint and told to remain inside an office inside the dealership and to not call police.Police sources said the workers were locked inside an office at the McGrath City Honda dealership in the 6700 block of W. Grande Avenue around 1 a.m. on Friday.There were at least two suspects, possibly more, involved in the incident, sources said.The suspects forced the cleaning crew to open doors inside the dealership for them, including the door leading to where the keys to the cars are kept.Police responded to the dealership about 4 a.m. on Friday, after an employee called 9-1-1 and said the cleaning crew was inside the building and were afraid to leave the office.They had been inside the office for at least two hours.Workers are performing inventory to make sure all keys and cars were accounted for. So far, two keys were missing.

