A few weeks ago I wrote an article about romance. I was getting ready to celebrate our wedding anniversary and my wife and we are terrible at planning in advance. About a month before our anniversary we said to ourselves "our anniversary is in a month, we should do something fun". Them came, "our anniversary is in two weeks, we should do something fun". Then of course, "our anniversary is this Friday, we should do something fun". We are terrible at planning ahead.

EATON RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO