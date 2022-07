The City of Meridian is looking for public feedback on its five-year consolidated Community Development Block Grant plan. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sends funding annually to the City of Meridian for the Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG. Every five years, HUD requires the city to turn in a new consolidated plan in order to “ensure current needs to the community are being met.” The new plan covers the years 2022 to 2026.

MERIDIAN, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO