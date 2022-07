Sustainable CT is a voluntary certification program to recognize municipalities for wide-ranging best practices that build local economies, support equity, and protect the environment. The Western Connecticut Council of Governments says Newtown has now registered for the program, pursuing their first certification to acknowledge the existing sustainability efforts they champion throughout their community. Weston and Wilton have each achieved bronze level. Volunteers in Weston are working toward Silver while those in Wilton are seeking recertification. Brookfield and New Milford have noted that they are exploring options to engage in the Sustainability CT Program.

WILTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO