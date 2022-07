The Connecticut man killed in a motorcycle crash in Great Barrington has been identified as being from Danbury. Police say 68-year old Antonio Desousa was severely injured and flown to Albany Medical Center where he died from his injuries. A driver tried to turn left and allegedly did not see the motorcycle coming in the other direction and pulled directly in front of the motorcyclist. The driver and passengers of the Honda Accord did not suffer any injuries. The accident remains under investigation.

