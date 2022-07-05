ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Summer Break in L.A.

By Hannah-Karen Cogan
laparent.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing quite captures the spirit of summer like a splash in the pool, a rooftop movie or even a delicious meal from a hot new restaurant. We’ve compiled a list of exciting new events, restaurants and activities going on this summer. Dining Destinations. BITES @ BEV. Bevs @...

www.laparent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Weekend: Sixth Street Viaduct Opening Fest

Welcome Back, Sixth Street Viaduct: Time can be like a bridge, when you think about it, and the time bridge we just crossed between the former "seismically-deficient" Sixth Street Viaduct and the brand-new one, which debuts with a two-day community celebration on July 9 and 10? It took over six years, and a lot of design, planning, creativity, and hard work to make happen. Now the stylish new DTLA span is in place and fans attached to the former viaduct (many Angelenos adored it) are invited to visit. July 9 is ticketed and sold out, do note, while July 10 is open to all. By the by, the viaduct replacement is "the largest bridge project in the history of Los Angeles."
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

6 Best Places to visit in Santa Fe Springs, CA

"Santa Fe Springs, Spanish for "Holy Faith"), is a Los Angeles County city, California, United States. It is one the Gateway Cities in southeast Los Angeles County. Santa Fe Spring, which means "holy faith" in Spanish, was first used to mineral springs that Dr. James E. Fulton purchased from the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway in 1886."
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Lifestyle
Huntington Beach, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Huntington Beach, CA
Restaurants
localemagazine.com

8 of the Best Breakfast Restaurants by the Coast in LA

Chow Down on Everything From Eggs Benny to Lemon Ricotta Pancakes!. What could be better than pancakes, breakfast burritos and coffee by the beach? Coastal Los Angeles is home to a wide array of breakfast spots, ranging from fancy hotel restaurants to hole-in-the-wall joints. Whether you’re craving a classic French omelet or nostalgic waffles and whipped cream, breakfast in LA promises great food and strong coffee—often with scenic views to boot. That being said, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite places to fill our bellies at breakfast when dining near the Westside and beyond. Best Breakfast Coastal LA.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudolf Nureyev
Saurabh

These are the best apartments available for rent under $800 in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations to live in the United States despite the recent fall in population. It offers one of the most diverse living environments, and the city is so engaging that you will never run out of things to do. It boasts breathtaking landscapes, beautiful sand beaches, gorgeous mountains, and an amazing food scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
laparent.com

Spotlight: Professional Dancer and Rollettes Founder Chelsie Hill

An exclusive Q&A with Chelsie Hill, a pro-dancer and founder of The Rollettes wheel-chair dance team. The Rollettes, originating in Los Angeles, have become a nationwide sensation, encouraging women with disabilities to “live boundlessly”. Ms. Hill is truly an inspiration to all as she not only encourages health and fitness with dance, but also emphasizes the importance of mental and emotional health as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

7514 Quinn St, Downey, Los Angeles County, CA, 90241

Don't miss out on this charming Orange Estates home! Property features a newly renovated kitchen, spacious living room, dining area, and incredible backyard. Not only is there a covered patio in the back yard, but also a detached studio which could be perfect for a gym, art studio, or a home office. The backyard is truly your own oasis complete with mature landscaping and beautiful well established flowers. One of the most desirable locations in Downey and only walking distance to Rio Hondo Golf Club, Furman Park, and Rio Hondo Elementary School.* Disclosure: One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a second living room *
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Break#Paris Opera Ballet#Summer Nights#Dj#Food Drink#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Mexican#Pacific Hideaway Chef#Four Sons Brewing#Tropicana Pool
point2homes.com

2422 Burkett Road, El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA, 91732

Great Location for a starter home or for an investment. This cozy property is priced reasonably to sell fast. It comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms. Spacious Yard that offer's the perfect area for entertainment for family and friends. The garage can be easily converted to an ADU and generate additional source of income.
EL MONTE, CA
southocbeaches.com

Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022

Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022. The Orange County Fair is on select dates starting Friday July 15 2022 thru Sunday August 14 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County 2022 Fair Theme is Feel The Sunshine. The...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Robb Report

At LA’s Hottest Supper Club, A-List Musicians Perform While You Eat Caviar and Pasta

Click here to read the full article. On many nights, the hottest ticket in Los Angeles is a restaurant reservation. Verse, the Toluca Lake destination that 10-time Grammy-winning mixing engineer Manny Marroquin operates next to his storied Larrabee Studios, has some of LA’s most creative and delicious food. The restaurant is also an intimate music venue where Robin Thicke just finished a five-week Thursday-night residency that included a surprise duet with Lil Wayne on June 9. “The first thing I loved about Verse was the vibe, the look and the acoustics,” Thicke says. “We wanted to record a live album. And knowing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Mexican Food In Costa Mesa | 6 Must-Try Mexican Restaurants In Costa Mesa CA

Costa Mesa is a city in Orange County, California. It is part of the Los Angeles metropolitan area and is known for its pleasant climate, low crime rate, and its extensive collection of outdoor murals. The city was one of the safest cities in America in 2012 and 2013. It is home to the two tallest skyscrapers in Orange County. Downtown Costa Mesa boasts more than 80 stores and restaurants rooted in the mid-century aesthetic, while the south end of town bustles with luxury apartments, restaurants, and boutiques. Wait till you read about the Mexican food in Costa Mesa.
COSTA MESA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
laparent.com

New Discoveries at San Diego Zoo

If your family hasn’t visited the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park in a while, consider a day or weekend trip to the zoo’s latest expansion: the Denny Sanford Wildlife Explorers Basecamp, a 3.2-acre oasis ripe for exploring and learning. Built on the site of the historic children’s...
ESCONDIDO, CA
thesfnews.com

Visit The Top Shopping Malls In Orange County

UNITED STATES—When you visit Orange County in California, you will certainly not be short of things to do and places to go. This is an area that offers a tremendous amount of excitement for both kids and adults, and as an adult, you will find plenty to keep you busy. From the thrills of Disneyland in Anaheim to sports venues and live music, there is always something to do in this area.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Tail O' the Pup's Reopening News Is Frankly Exciting

Whining over when wieners will appear, the sort of condiment-topped franks that spend a good amount of time soaking up a grill's heat and plenty of smoky flavor?. Whine over wieners, we will most definitely not do, especially when we know that a beloved bastion of bun-a-tude, a place we mustard, er, must give props to, will soon reemerge on the Southern California food stand scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy